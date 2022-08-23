‘We’re ready, we’re strong’: Ukraine soccer league defies Russian invasion to start new season

The new league season kicks off in Kyiv on Tuesday, aiming to restore normal life, with the threat of Russian attacks in war-torn Ukraine bringing all soccer to a standstill in February.

The elegant Olympic Stadium has hosted some of the biggest European soccer games of the past decade, but none like the opening-day meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv – teams from eastern cities fighting for their existence.

Fans are not allowed inside the 65,000-capacity downtown stadium at 1pm local time and players must be evacuated to bomb shelters if air-raid sirens sound.

“We have rules in case of an alarm and we have to go underground,” Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Monday. “But I think the teams, the players, will be proud of this event.”

“We are ready, we are strong and we will show Ukrainian life to the whole world and expect to win,” said the veteran of the national team.

The Ukrainian Premier League With the blessings of the country’s leaders and a meaningful return in a week.

Tuesday is Ukraine’s National Flag Day and Wednesday – August 24 – a celebration of independence from Moscow’s control, declared in 1991 by the former Soviet Union republic.

“I talked to our president, Volodymyr Zelensky, about how important it is for football to be a distraction,” Andriy Pavelko, president of Ukraine’s soccer federation, told the AP in June about the commitment to restart. “We talked about how football helps us think about the future.”

No competitive soccer has been played in Ukraine since mid-December, when the league paused for a scheduled midwinter break. The Games were scheduled to resume on February 25 until a Russian military invasion began a day earlier.

The 16-team league will resume without brutally devastated city teams Desna Chernihiv and Mariupol.

All games will be played in and around Kyiv and in the West and will be shown domestically, abroad and on YouTube Agreement with broadcaster Setanta Agreed last week. A total of $16.2 million over three years is less than some elite English Premier League players are making this season.

The sense of home-field advantage may have gone to many teams despite playing on Ukrainian soil – the other games on Tuesday are in Kyiv, Uzhhorod and Kovalivka – remarkable.

Ukrainian clubs have played in neighboring Poland and Slovakia or Sweden in recent weeks to secure their games in UEFA’s European competitions, with the safety of rivals such as Benfica and Fenerbahce.

Shakhtar, who topped the domestic standings when last season was officially cancelled, will host rivals Legia Warsaw at the stadium when the Champions League group stage begins on September 6. Groups will be drawn on Thursday.

Just 10 months ago, Stepanenko and Shakhtar faced eventual title winners Real Madrid in a Champions League game at the Olympic Stadium – the same ground where the storied Spanish side won the final in 2018.

Last season, Shakhtar could feature a star cast of Brazilian players, funded by billionaire businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who also owns the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Those star players have now left Ukraine and Shakhtar will rely heavily on young, homegrown talent, similar to its traditional rivals Dynamo Kyiv, starting against Dnipro-1 on Sunday.

“Of course, this is a new team,” Stepanenko admitted: “We are confident because we are playing for our country and for our people.”