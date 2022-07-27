‘We’re not turning around’: Cowboys defend offseason tactics after criticism

OXNORD, Calif.- Jerry Jones’ voice spoke as loudly as his words.

The Cowboys owner, on Tuesday, said he addressed the “sensitive” stories; Stories that make him “uncomfortable” follow and invite discussion about his high-profile NFL franchise. Furthermore, when the narratives spin out of his control, he is apt to try to lure them back.

So yes, the owner who doubles as general manager knows fans have questioned the Cowboys’ commitment to winning this offseason.

If they were to compete for a championship, some wondered where the roster upgrades were after missing out on the wild card. Why is the Cowboys’ coaching staff nearly identical, save for a new wide receivers coach and a special teams assistant? Why does a team often worried about the salary cap now carry the second most free money in the league? (According to Overthecap.com, the Browns have $48.3 million in available cap room, the Cowboys $22.5 million before trouncing the rest of the league’s 30 teams).

Jones answered at length on Tuesday when he wasn’t asked directly and on some topics he wasn’t even asked at all.

“We put a lot out there for the fans,” Jones said. “So much for the Dallas Cowboys there. And we’re not hanging around.”

Here are four key takeaways we learned about the Cowboys’ self-assessment:

Roster regrets?

Cowboys fans decreed trading star receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for just a fifth-round pick. They mocked defensive end Randy Gregory when the Cowboys offered him similar financial terms when he signed with the Denver Broncos. They questioned the proper handling of Loell Collins’ release.

“We lost three really high-level players,” Jones said. “Those decisions are made more about availability than efficiency.”

Cooper missed two games last season while battling Covid-19. Collins missed five games because of the suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory had knee and shoulder surgeries in the offseason, one due to Covid and four injuries.

Jones repeats “availability” six times in his description.

“Your standards will go up,” Jones said. “Your bar is high. Your demeanor is high. Your focus on the team is high. Not just your performance, but everything.

“I don’t want to disparage any player. I love those players personally. But if you want to be in the top 10, the No. 1 thing is how we win a football game. Check the ‘I’. At the door. It’s ‘we’ when you walk through the door.”

Expect help from free-agent James Washington, third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert and versatile weapon Tony Pollard from returning receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (still recovering from an ACL tear). Veteran Dante Fowler Jr., re-signed Dorrance Armstrong and second-round rookie Sam Williams will complement starting left end DeMarcus Lawrence.

“I think we’re in a better position today than we were sitting here at this time last year,” Jones said after the Cowboys finished 2021 at 12-5. “You say it’s hard to quantify a rookie. ‘A rookie has trouble making that kind of impact.’ We’re just seeing a guy make an impact in Micah (Parsons), and I know that’s going to happen.

“Does that happen often? No. But if you can bring players in and have a real impact, it’s possible. We’ve got two shots at it.”

Tag, this is Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys placed a $10.9 million franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz in March. A long-term deal built ahead of the July 15 negotiation deadline lacks momentum. Two days before the deadline, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports that there was “less than a 1% chance” the deal would close because no progress had been made in the three weeks leading up to the deadline. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release details publicly.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones painted a picture of Roger on Tuesday.

“We tried,” Jones said. “We’re not necessarily talking about a long-term deal, unlike DeMarcus Lawrence, who’s a stalwart here, a foundational player for us; unlike Dak Prescott, what we know we think about him. Sometimes it’s in your hands how this team is going to be, not only this year but in the future.” When it comes down to it, you should play that hand that way.

“I understand where Dalton is coming from: He represents everything we want to be a Dallas Cowboy on and off the field.”

Schultz caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He contributed in every game, catching seven of eight targets for 89 yards in the Cowboys’ 23-17 wildcard loss to San Francisco.

“Jerry was talking about being available — Dalton was available,” Stephen Jones said. “Game in, game out, week in and week out. He’s an available player, he plays at a high level. So it’s not that we don’t want him on a long-term deal, it’s just getting the right answer. That’s it. And I think eventually we will.” Dalton I think he’s going to be a long-term cowboy here. It just didn’t work out to get the long-term part of it this time.”

The quarterback contract craze

The Cowboys gave quarterback Dak Prescott a four-year extension worth $160 million 16 months ago. At the time, the only NFL player with the highest annual salary or guarantee in history was Chiefs quarterback (and Super Bowl winner) Patrick Mahomes.

In the short span since then, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have also reached out and (all but Stafford) surpassed Prescott’s contract value. The Packers and Raiders gave Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, respectively, higher average annual salaries than Prescott.

Cowboys watch. They know.

“Anytime you have a franchise quarterback and we’re blessed to have one in Dak Prescott, that’s just the life you live,” Stephen Jones said. “We lived it with Troy (Aikman). We lived it with Tony (Romo). We lived it with Dak and that’s a good thing. A guy like Dak Prescott is not only great. A great football player but he’s a good person off the field.”

Prescott entered training camp healthy after a 2020 compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle, then a 2021 strain to the latissimus muscle in his throwing shoulder and his calf. The Cowboys hope the seventh-year passer can stay healthy and elevate the young receivers this year.

“Leadership on the field,” Stephen Jones said. “What they’re doing right now in the weight room, what he does with these guys, hats off to him. He’s very special in that way. Again, that’s why we’re so optimistic about what this football team can do.”

Lots of room for improvement

The Cowboys’ season ended in chaos against the 49ers. Prescott scrambled 17 yards, then slipped. After some traffic on the way to the line, he and center Tyler Biadasz aim to locate the ball for the final play. A miscommunication with officials resulted in a timeout instead of a valid spike. All of a sudden the players were shocked. Furthermore, the Cowboys’ struggles to play by the rules were evident throughout the season.

No team had more penalties in 2021 than the Cowboys’ 127. Only the Raiders (with 1,104) have lost more penalty yards than Dallas with 1,103. Boot camp methods emphasize the discipline needed to combat that tendency.

“We needed an aggressive, physical playstyle, and we crossed the line too much,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Our discipline is pulling back. It’s not a group I want to push forward. It’s more about how you coach and the reality of the mistakes made and how we toughen it up.

“We’re going to pass that line aggressively, but we’ve got to be more disciplined in pulling it back. Especially the pre-snap penalties. We’ve got to eliminate that and definitely cut that route down. That’s not necessary.

“We have to be much better.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein