Eighty-year-old California liquor store owner Craig Cope talks on “Jesse Waters Primetime” about how he stopped robbers at gunpoint in his store and how the people in charge need to do something about the crime crisis.

Craig Cope: It’s not my job to kick them into gear. They know who they are, and I’m sure other people who have the ability to do something, know who they are. But someone needs to do something now because we are the only ones Speeding downhill And fast.

And it’s definitely a concern, not just for me, but I hear it all the time from my customer base and everyone I come in contact with is really fed up and I certainly can’t blame them. And I have to say I’m tired of them too.

