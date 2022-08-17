New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An elderly customer in Arizona has died after being punched in the head by a Wendy’s employee, police said.

The employee has also been arrested.

Anthony Kendrick, 35, was arrested and authorities said last month at a Wendy’s in Prescott Valley after punching the 67-year-old, who died days later, AZ Central reported.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said the incident happened on July 26 around 4:45 p.m., when an elderly man entered the restaurant where Kendrick was working.

After receiving his food, surveillance video shows the stranger returning to the counter to complain about his food order when Kendrick walks up behind the counter and punches the 67-year-old suspect.

“When a customer complained about his food order, Anthony Kendrick, the employee, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head,” police said in a statement.

Officials said the strike caused the elderly person to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

The 67-year-old Dewey resident was later taken to a hospital and was in critical condition for 10 days, officials said. He was declared dead on August 5, AZ Family reported.

Kendrick was then arrested for alleged aggravated assault. The charges were changed to murder after the man’s death. He remains in custody.