‘We’ll move on whether he stays or he doesn’t stay’: Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson defies uncertainty

BEREA, Ohio – It’s a different feeling for the start of Browns training camp. At least it is for Nick Chubb.

“Things are definitely back to normal now,” the All-Pro running back said Wednesday. “No more covid tests, no more wearing masks. No more restrictions. We can come here any time of the day we want to do our work. We can do all the things we want to do.”

Compared to two seasons spent under the cloud of a global pandemic, it’s easy to see why returning to the sub for the first full-squad practice felt normal. Compared to most NFL teams, the Browns’ return to “normal” is also unusual.

That all changed after the March trade to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson took effect. From that moment on, Browns knew there would be questions because of sexual misconduct allegations made against him by more than two dozen women.

Despite those allegations against Watson, the Browns will have a firm idea of ​​what potential punishment Watson will receive for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy by the time camp begins. Joint Disciplinary Officer Sue L. The only problem for them is that Robinson doesn’t work on their time schedule.

The Browns entered the field Wednesday, still waiting to see what kind of suspension Watson might receive. The actual hearing took place on June 28-30, with post-hearing briefs submitted to Robinson on July 12.

“I think that’s the nature of the game,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think player availability, we have to deal with that in the game. You get into the fourth quarter or third quarter of the game and it’s our job to adjust. It is the player’s job to be ready in the ‘next-man’. You’ve all heard it 1,000 times before, and then it’s our job as coaches to get everybody ready to play.”

That message has filtered into the locker room to players who have been answering questions about Watson since April. Whatever is true during offseason workouts or minicamp, the same is true on the first day of training camp.

That’s why, for all the uncertainty surrounding their starting quarterback, the Browns operated as if they were in a bubble of normality — literally and figuratively — with a gray cloud hanging over Day One.

“We move like he’s going to be there or not. I mean, he’s on the field with us right now. He’s going to be on the field with us this season in training and workouts. He’s going to be in the weight room and he’s going to interact with us,” All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said of Watson’s availability. … I think everything will work itself out once we get into the season.”

Watson has been a dedicated worker since the trade when he was around the team. During the offseason program and minicamp, he only missed a few days when he sat down with NFL investigators.

Even then, Watson took virtually all of the first-team reps in the offseason. He reported to camp last Friday with the other quarterbacks as well as the rookies.

At some point, the Browns will begin transitioning Jacoby Brissett to the first-team offense to prepare him for the opener in Carolina. The question remains as to when it will actually occur.

Stefanski reiterated on Wednesday that Watson will handle most of the first-team reps, at least until a decision is made. He said they have a plan they can pivot if the situation changes.

“Guys hang out there like we always do,” Stefanski said. “If you look in the spring, we rotated DeShawn and Jacoby as well, so that doesn’t really change. We have to get all those guys ready to play. It doesn’t mean you split the reps evenly between four different guys, but we have to get four of them ready. We have a plan to use them all at different times. .”

What Stefanski likes to use the most is Watson. However, there remains uncertainty over when and for how long he will be suspended.

For most Browns, including Watson, the best way to handle this is to put blinders on whatever else is around them. His teammates have observed that approach from him since his arrival.

“When we got into the building, I don’t think he carried himself at all,” second-year cornerback Greg Newsome II said. “When he comes into this building, he’s only going to worry about football and football, so we’re going to worry about ‘I’m only going to worry about football and football.’ We hope so, but if he’s not there, we’ve got guys who can step in and play right away.

The Browns added a fourth quarterback to the room early in camp, signing Josh Rosen. Rosen, however, did not feature as a back half in the room addition, despite Watson being out.

Brissett, who signed in April after one year in Miami, remains the man to take over in Watson’s absence. Even with a lack of first-team reps in the offseason program, he and third-stringer Josh Dobbs have earned the trust of their teammates.

“We prepare guys like they’re number one anyway, Brissett’s going to play number one and he’s shown that many times in his career where he’s had to step in and be number one,” Newsome said. . “Josh can go out there and do the same thing. So you know Stefanski will have them ready to go no matter who’s out there.”

Stefanski, for now, is looking at Watson. Of course, for him, it’s only about today and nothing else.

“We’ll deal with it,” he said. “That’s our mentality. We’re going to deal with July 27, and then we’ll get to tomorrow and deal with tomorrow. That’s how we work.”

Follow Chris Easterling on Twitter @ceasterlingABJ.