Welcoming Taiwan, Pelosi Leaves Growing Tensions with China in the Wake

After weeks of silence ahead of an important visit to Taiwan, speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but an understatement on Wednesday, during a day of high-profile meetings in which she offered support for Taiwan and annoyed China.
Ms. Pelosi met with Taiwanese lawmakers and then with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, giving resounding assurances of US support for the island democracy China claims as its own. On the tumultuous day of events, she was greeted by crowds of supporters waving banners, followed by media and protesters, her closely monitored meetings and movements partially broadcast online.
In her wake, she set the stage for a new brinkmanship between China and the United States for power and influence in Asia. Taiwan is now preparing for Beijing to launch a live-fire military exercise on Thursday – an escalation with no recent historical precedent – that could surround the island and drop missiles into the sea just 10 miles from its coast.
“Today the world is faced with a choice between democracy and autocracy,” Ms. Pelosi said at a meeting with the President of Taiwan. “America’s resolve to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains unwavering.”
The meetings, although of little substance, were widely hailed in Taiwan as a symbolic victory. Ms. Pelosi’s trip was a rare moment when a major foreign power publicly showed support for the island in the face of fierce resistance from China. Ms. Pelosi made the trip despite disappointment from President Biden, creating a historic moment when she became the highest-ranking member of the US government to visit the island in 25 years.
These events offended China and its leader Xi Jinping.
Mr. Xi has made unification of Taiwan with China a top goal of his rule, and his defense minister warned in June that Beijing would not hesitate to fight for the island. The Chinese government filed a formal protest with the US State Department over Ms. Pelosi’s visit.
Ms. Pelosi, who traveled to South Korea late Wednesday night, praised Taiwanese leaders and met with human rights activists. At every moment, she delivered an unmistakable message: Beijing can isolate Taiwan, but it cannot prevent American leaders from going there.
She also brought economic promises, calling a trade deal between Taiwan and the United States inevitable, and held a cordial meeting with the chairman of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC. Possibly one of the most geopolitically important companies in the world, TSMC is courting the US. officials hope to increase domestic production of microchips.
The trip came amid increasingly heated warnings from Beijing. Along with the military exercises, the Taiwanese government’s websites have been subject to a series of hacks. China used its status as Taiwan’s biggest trading partner to lash out, announcing new trade restrictions Wednesday, including suspending imports of certain fruits and fish and banning exports of sand, a key building material.
Ms. Pelosi’s visit could also hurt the White House’s push to rally support against China from key allies in the region, who analysts said felt sidelined from the trip and frustrated by rising tensions. With a lot of attention recently engulfed in China’s scathing criticism of the visit, allies have suggested they would like to be better consulted. before Ms. Pelosi’s trip.
When Ms. Pelosi toured Taipei, the capital, there was at times an almost carnival atmosphere. Hundreds of people turned out to watch her plane land, Taipei’s tallest building was lit with welcome messages, and protesters and supporters crowded around her hotel before following her into the legislature and the human rights museum on Wednesday.
When Ms. Pelosi arrived at the Taiwan Legislature with police escorts, a support group held banners on one side of the building that read, “The US and Taiwan are brothers” and “I love Pelosi.” A group of pro-Chinese demonstrators on the other side held signs calling her an “arsonist” and accusing her of meddling in China’s internal affairs.
China’s live-fire exercises in the strait will be a direct challenge to what Taiwan defines as its coastline and territorial waters. The coordinates of the exercises showed that they could pass closer than previous tests during the confrontation 26 years ago.
The Chinese military warned all ships and aircraft within 72 hours to avoid the areas they had identified. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said the exercise was tantamount to a blockade. The exercise, which is scheduled to take place in six areas around Taiwan, could temporarily cut off access to some commercial shipping lanes and Taiwanese ports.
On Wednesday, Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said more reprisals against the United States and Taiwan would follow after Ms. Pelosi’s visit.
“As for specific countermeasures, I can tell you that they will include everything that should be included,” Ms. Hua said. According to People’s Daily. “The measures mentioned will be firm, vigorous and effective, and the American side and the Taiwan independence forces will continue to feel them.”
For Taiwan and the United States military, the key question will be whether they will obey Beijing’s orders to avoid the zones or test China’s resolve by sending boats and planes into them. Analysts are concerned that an accidental collision in a rapidly changing environment could get out of control.
The confrontation is reminiscent of the 1995 and 1996 incident, called the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. During this crisis, China fired live ammunition and rockets into the waters around Taiwan to express its dissatisfaction with President Lee Teng Hui’s trip to the United States and increase pressure ahead of the presidential election. In response, the US sent two carrier groups to the area.
A lot has changed since then. China’s military has grown stronger and bolder under Xi Jinping. This summer, Chinese officials have said emphatically that no part of the Taiwan Strait can be considered international waters, meaning they can move to intercept and block US warships passing through the area, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
In China, Beijing’s angry response found widespread support among the Chinese. The question for many posting online was whether the military exercise would sound like a loud enough warning. Many wondered if the lack of a response to the official desire for independence would push Taiwan so far.
“Pelosi ushered in a great era that naturally belongs to us.” said one widely shared comment on Weibo, the social network. “We will take this opportunity to carry out maritime and air patrols around Taiwan unhindered, so that they steadily return to normal, and the unification is closer and closer.”
In Taiwan, jubilation was paired with concern over what could be the most risky military confrontation with China in a generation. On Taiwanese social media, some posted pictures of China’s military exercises and expressed concern. Eric Liu, sales manager for a food company in central Taiwan, said he felt both happy and anxious.
“This is unprecedented in Taiwan and my generation of Taiwanese,” Mr. Liu, 26, said in an interview. “I was very excited and I also felt the danger.”
“I believe that a Taiwan Strait war is inevitable, but I don’t want it to happen anytime soon,” he added.
During a morning meeting with Taiwanese lawmakers, Ms. Pelosi praised Taiwan’s achievements in dealing with Covid-19, human rights and the climate, according to Democratic Progressive Party MP Lo Chih-cheng who was present.
“In the face of China’s threats and warnings, her visit shows that the United States will not succumb to China’s intimidation and has decided to side with Taiwan,” he said. “She decided to side with the allies of democracy.”
Ms. Pelosi’s afternoon schedule made this clear.
speaker traveled to the Taiwan National Museum of Human Rights, where she met with a group of activists and civil society leaders that China considers a gallery of scammers. Among them were a former student leader of the Tiananmen Square protest, a former political prisoner in China, a Tibetan activist and a Hong Kong bookseller.
Kalsang Gyaltsen, a Tibetan activist, said the meeting participants told Ms. Pelosi about the deteriorating human rights situation in China and received support. “The discussion of human rights in Taiwan is the biggest slap in the face for a country like China that lacks human rights,” he said.
He said the visit, and the worldwide attention it received, clearly showed the failure of China’s scathing, attention-seeking diplomats, who have massively used social media in recent years to replicate the Chinese government’s propaganda stances.
Chiu Ta, a retired art history professor, was waiting outside the museum for Mrs. Pelosi to arrive. The 91-year-old man noted that the site was a detention center for political dissidents during Taiwan’s long years of martial law.
Noting that many of those who were political prisoners in Taiwan became civil servants after Taiwan’s transition to democracy, he said he deeply sympathized with many in China.
“Those who are persecuted by the Communist Party are friends of Taiwan,” he said.
Jane Pearl made a report.