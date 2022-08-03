Welcoming Taiwan, Pelosi Leaves Growing Tensions with China in the Wake

“As for specific countermeasures, I can tell you that they will include everything that should be included,” Ms. Hua said. According to People’s Daily. “The measures mentioned will be firm, vigorous and effective, and the American side and the Taiwan independence forces will continue to feel them.”

Updated Aug. January 3, 2022 4:10 pm ET

For Taiwan and the United States military, the key question will be whether they will obey Beijing’s orders to avoid the zones or test China’s resolve by sending boats and planes into them. Analysts are concerned that an accidental collision in a rapidly changing environment could get out of control.

The confrontation is reminiscent of the 1995 and 1996 incident, called the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. During this crisis, China fired live ammunition and rockets into the waters around Taiwan to express its dissatisfaction with President Lee Teng Hui’s trip to the United States and increase pressure ahead of the presidential election. In response, the US sent two carrier groups to the area.

A lot has changed since then. China’s military has grown stronger and bolder under Xi Jinping. This summer, Chinese officials have said emphatically that no part of the Taiwan Strait can be considered international waters, meaning they can move to intercept and block US warships passing through the area, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

In China, Beijing’s angry response found widespread support among the Chinese. The question for many posting online was whether the military exercise would sound like a loud enough warning. Many wondered if the lack of a response to the official desire for independence would push Taiwan so far.

“Pelosi ushered in a great era that naturally belongs to us.” said one widely shared comment on Weibo, the social network. “We will take this opportunity to carry out maritime and air patrols around Taiwan unhindered, so that they steadily return to normal, and the unification is closer and closer.”