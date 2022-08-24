‘Welcome to Wrexham’ gets an assist from Ryan Reynolds but still doesn’t score

(CNN)“Welcome to Wrexham” wants to position itself as “the real ‘Ted Lasso,'” but that’s only part of what’s going on with this FX docuseries, which Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy a struggling Welsh soccer team. The resulting series is a bit of that, a little bit, and like the franchise it features, plays more like a wannabe than a true contender.
The main problem is that everything about the exercise feels too contrived — less of a motivational product than what agents cook up over drinks — starting with the decision to film every part of the process with the intention of turning it into TV. show
Reynolds and the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star’s “We’re just doing it because we love the communal nature of the game” would sound more convincing if these Hollywood figures weren’t making entertainment tools (admittedly of the relatively cheap variety) surrounding their efforts.
“Reynolds” has deliberately shown itself to be, as Reynolds bluntly describes, “an underdog story”, with the new owners hoping to turn the struggling franchise into a winner and promote the team to the top tier of the English Soccer League. . Time spent explaining how it all needs to work, perhaps, but every bit as exciting.
Then there’s the rest, a juggling of elements, changes in stars, up-close-and-personal stories about individual players and introductions to parts of the city’s blue-collar fan base.
In short, “Welcome to Wrexham” can’t quite decide what it wants to be and ends up being nothing. Like soccer, there’s plenty of activity on its side, without scoring a lot of points.
After previewing five episodes of the 18-episode first season, one of the best moments comes early on, when McElhenney talks about his dream of buying the team and his TV riches, saying, “I needed movie-star money. “To make that happen. throw into it Gin gameAnd that at least explains why McElhaney enlisted Reynolds, whom he had never met before the two became social media friends.
It’s no mystery why FX would have given the nod to the idea, considering it features an actor with a huge social media following and star/creator of one of the network’s long-running series. And while it’s fun to see people in games in Deadpool costumes, the show reinforces the limitations of programming decisions based primarily on Instagram followers.
Because despite the underdog aspect, this is “not a real ‘Ted Lasso’.” Indeed, at times it all feels so massaged and orchestrated, it doesn’t really play like “Welcome to Wrexham”.
“Welcome to Wrexham” premieres August 24 at 10 pm ET on FX and August 25 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.