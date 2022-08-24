‘Welcome to Wrexham’ gets an assist from Ryan Reynolds but still doesn’t score

(CNN) “Welcome to Wrexham” wants to position itself as “the real ‘Ted Lasso,'” but that’s only part of what’s going on with this FX docuseries, which Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy a struggling Welsh soccer team. The resulting series is a bit of that, a little bit, and like the franchise it features, plays more like a wannabe than a true contender.

The main problem is that everything about the exercise feels too contrived — less of a motivational product than what agents cook up over drinks — starting with the decision to film every part of the process with the intention of turning it into TV. show

Reynolds and the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star’s “We’re just doing it because we love the communal nature of the game” would sound more convincing if these Hollywood figures weren’t making entertainment tools (admittedly of the relatively cheap variety) surrounding their efforts.

“Reynolds” has deliberately shown itself to be, as Reynolds bluntly describes, “an underdog story”, with the new owners hoping to turn the struggling franchise into a winner and promote the team to the top tier of the English Soccer League. . Time spent explaining how it all needs to work, perhaps, but every bit as exciting.

Then there’s the rest, a juggling of elements, changes in stars, up-close-and-personal stories about individual players and introductions to parts of the city’s blue-collar fan base.

Read on