Daniel Radcliffe Evan portrays “Weird Al” Yankovic and Madonna alongside Rachel Wood in the recently released trailer for the upcoming biopic.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” The parody songwriter’s rise to fame, including his meeting with Madonna. Radcliffe’s look for the film features Weird Al’s curly locks and his mustache. Wood’s look as Madonna includes her teased blonde hair and dark eye makeup.

The trailer shows the “Like a Virgin” singer coming to Weird Al’s house to request that he parody one of her songs.

The trailer then cuts to a make-out session between the two.

“All I wanted to do was come up with new words for an existing song,” Radcliffe, who plays Yankovic, says in the trailer about his creative process. “I got tired of feeling like some kind of joke.”

Radcliffe was actually chosen by Yankovic For the biopic itself. The “Harry Potter” star revealed that a crazy moment in 2010 led him to take on the role.

“The first time I talked to Al, I was like, ‘I’m flattered by the idea that you’d choose me to star with you, but why would you like me?'” he said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and Rihanna was so pumped I was like, ‘Who is this kid and why is he singing all that stuff,'” recalls Radcliffe. “And I guess Al saw it and said, ‘This guy’s probably going to get it.’ And I was chosen.”

Radcliffe also talked about meeting Yankovic and the possibility of working with him on a film.

“He’s the best,” Radcliffe said in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

“I know everybody says that about him, but it’s so lovely to meet someone you look up to and know you’re a hero to so many, and I can go now to see them be kind and funny and sweet. I took accordion lessons with Weird Al,” Graves said.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” premieres Nov. 4 on The Roku Channel.