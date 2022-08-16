type here...
Wei Wai Kum First Nation to regain territorial lands in agreement with British Columbian government

By printveela editor

Wei Wai Kum chief Chris Roberts (fourth from left) and First Nations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin (centre) are pushing for a phased deal that would return territorial lands to First Nations. (Courtesy of Wei Wai Kum Indigenous People/Province of British Columbia)

Wei Wai Kum First Nation and British Columbian Government signed an additional treaty agreement that would return to the nation more than 22 square kilometers of its territorial land.

Additional contractual agreements provide indigenous peoples and the province with joint benefits, such as forestry ownership and economic benefits, until a final agreement is reached. They do not replace contractual agreements.

Chief Chris Roberts said the agreement has been in the works for 25 years and hopes it won’t be another 20 years before the land transfer is complete.

“This is a significant piece of land that we are returning,” he told CBC. On the island.

  • Williams Lake First Nation has reached a $135 million tentative settlement 160 years after being uprooted from their land.

“This step-by-step agreement will help strengthen our internal capacity and our confidence in what we can do in terms of managing our lands and resources and working with other stakeholders on our territory.”

He called the agreement a sign of good faith on the part of the government.

Map of Wei Wai Kum land plots included in the Supplementary Agreement.

Wei Wai Kum will receive more than 22 square kilometers of territorial land from the province in accordance with a supplementary contractual agreement. (Province of British Columbia)

“Treaties are one of the most important avenues to reconciliation,” Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Murray Rankin said in a press release.

Roberts said having this land, which is west of the Campbell River, British Columbia, would give his indigenous peoples control over land management, especially when it comes to forestry.

  • Northern British Columbia First Nations restore thousands of acres of land and launch community business center

Forestry Minister Catherine Conroy said the agreement ensures that Wei Wai Kum benefits from forestry on its territorial lands.

“Both the province and the indigenous peoples benefit from a thriving and sustainable forestry,” she said.

According to the province, the agreement provides for an allowable annual timber harvest of more than 17,000 cubic meters, worth about $1.2 million per year.

  • Snuneymuxw First Nation, BC Ferries sign formal agreement governing business decisions across the country

Roberts said forestry will continue, but they are planning more “modest” harvests.

There are also several smaller campgrounds in the area, which Roberts says the Wei Wai Kum Indigenous Nation appreciates and plans to improve for both its members and the public.

“I vacation there with my family. I’ve been vacationing there since I was a kid,” Roberts said.

“We recognize the values ​​it has for the recreational community.”

Any economic benefits from the agreement will help the country create programs and services for its members and eventually lead to self-determination, Roberts said.

On the island7:19Currently, over 2,000 hectares of land have been returned to the indigenous nation of Wei Wai Kum. We spoke with Chief Chris Roberts about the importance of handing over the land of the province to his community.

Katherine Marlow spoke with Chris Roberts, Chief of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation.

