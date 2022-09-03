New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nearly two months from the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden has endorsed only three Democrats and House seats and one candidate for governor in 2018 behind former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of dozens of Republicans.

Biden’s early midterm message was that voters must reject “MAGA Republicans” in the November election or risk losing equality and democracy in the country. In his speech Thursday in Philadelphia, Biden suggested voters should fear the GOP’s disenfranchisement if it wins in November because “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards.”

The president did not mention legislative achievements or recent student loan relief in his Thursday speech, and largely avoided policies he would advance if Democrats retain control of the House after November.

Biden has supported or campaigned with many Democrats, but his official endorsements show a reluctance among Democrats to avoid being tied to the president’s low approval rating.

Biden Says ‘Us Republicans’ Threaten Democracy And He Will Step Up Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Mediation

While previous presidents stayed away from primary fights, Trump has been politically very active in shaping the face of the Republican Party. However, Biden has endorsed three Democrats running in House primaries in 2022 and has also endorsed Maryland Democrat Wes Moore, who is running against Trump supporter Dan Cox in the Maryland gubernatorial primary.

Biden’s low number of endorsements is in line with previous presidents who avoided stepping into primary politics, Kevin Walling, a Democratic strategist and Biden’s 2020 presidential surrogate, previously told Fox News Digital.

While Trump is focused on endorsements and “keeping his image in the Republican Party,” Biden “is like past presidents in that he didn’t participate in the primaries,” Walling told Fox News Digital.

While Trump as president has been politically very active in giving endorsements in 2018, as well as in primary contests in 2020 and the current midterm cycle, Biden has dipped his toe into early endorsements as president. In early July, Biden endorsed three Democrats in congressional primaries, winning two of them. In addition to the House and governor’s endorsements, Biden endorsed Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. — once considered a shortlister for Biden’s vice presidential pick — during her campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.

Will Biden’s new ‘We’re Republican’ rhetoric help or hurt Democrats’ chances in the November election?

By comparison, by the end of August 2018, the only midterm cycle of Trump’s presidency, he had endorsed 14 Republican House candidates and a total of 49 by the time of the general election. He has endorsed 18 Senate contenders and 14 gubernatorial candidates nationwide as of September 1, 2018.

This year, Trump has been more active, endorsing 22 Senate candidates and 100 House contenders.

Biden began talking more about the November midterm elections, framing it as a choice between the GOP’s “semi-fascism,” which he called against freedom and democracy in a speech in Maryland this week.

During his speech at the Democratic National Committee in Maryland, Biden announced his endorsement of Moore. “I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said in his speech. “I don’t respect MAGA Republicans.”

One of the Democrats who endorsed Biden in the primary season — Rep. Shantel Brown, D-Ohio – Greeted the president during his visit to Cleveland in June. Biden praised Brown, asking him to “remember me when you’re president.”

Biden is looking to distance himself from the party while Democrats run Republican messages in campaign ads.

But some Democrats running in tight congressional races are cool about tying themselves to Biden.

More than a dozen political ads from across the country were reviewed by the Fox News Digital show Democratic candidates Touting their own party leaders as independent, some have even highlighted how they oppose President Biden’s agenda.

On Friday, one of the strongest statements from the candidate came from Rep. Nancy Kaptur, D-Ohio, who asked not to be tied to Bidencam, where a reporter noted: “Joe Biden is letting China crush Ohio solar manufacturers, while Marcy Kaptur is fighting back.” The narrator declares that Kaptur is not working for Biden, but is “saving our jobs with Republican Rob Portman.”

Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur ‘fighting back’ against Biden after hugging him on the campaign trail

The strategy of running against a national party isn’t new, but keeping that party in power isn’t new — and it helps bring voters in the middle who aren’t Democrat or Republican voters.

“For him to endorse a Democrat is like throwing them a certain life preserver,” Mike Shields, a Republican strategist and former chief of staff for the Republican National Committee, previously told Fox. “It’s not only helping them. It’s actually hurting them. I think a lot of Democrats in competitive races are going to say, ‘My campaign is not going to have a president with an approval rating in the 30s.'”

Biden’s low approval ratings have risen slightly in recent weeks, though they are still underwater, and recent legislative victories appear to have boosted his popularity.

The president is expected to deliver a speech Thursday in the Pennsylvania battleground, where he is expected to continue urging voters to reject “MAGA Republicans” who he sees as a threat to democracy.