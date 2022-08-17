New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was seen at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, pushed in a wheelchair and clutching a cane as he battled complications.

Tyson, 56, was dressed in white, from his Nike polo shirt and shorts to New Balance sneakers. Airport workers were seen milling around the former heavyweight champion.

Tyson is clearly dealing with an ongoing back problem. He was spotted walking with a cane in New York City in July.

“He’s dealing with sciatica. Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike,” a source told TMZ Sports at the time.

Tyson also made headlines in July when he talked about being caught dead.

In an episode of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” the former heavyweight champion discussed his mortality with guest Sean McFarland.

“We’re all going to die someday,” Tyson said. “Then, I looked in the mirror and saw those little spots on my face and said, ‘Wow. My expiration date is getting closer. Really soon.'”

Tyson’s comments were part of a larger conversation on the podcast, Tyson said Money is worthless to himself

Tyson went 50-6 in his career and became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing at the age of 20.

