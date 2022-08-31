Weekly heat wave in California and other Western states will test the power grid

Enlarge this image toggle signature Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A long, strong wave of extreme heat will hit much of the western United States next week.

The region must anticipateprolonged and possibly record-breaking heat waveaccording to the National Weather Service. At night with a little relief, according to the National Weather Service.

“In addition, heat combined with very little moisture and low relative humidity will contribute to an increased risk of wildfires in parts of the northern Great Basin and northern High Plains,” the agency said in a statement.

Temperatures are expected to be more than 10 degrees above normal across California, the organization that manages the flow of most of the state’s electricity has warned.

California Independent System Operator expects Labor Day demand to hit its highest point this yearand that it will ask Californians to take action to save energy.

“During Flex Alert, consumers are strongly advised to reduce energy consumption from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when the system is under the most load, as demand for electricity remains high and there is less available solar energy,” the organization said in a statement. “The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights.”

Reducing network load will help prevent more drastic measures, including the possibility of interleaved outages, the organization said.

Las Vegas is forecast to see high temperatures of 110 degrees or so throughout the week, with overnight “lows” of 85 degrees or higher. Both indicators are more than 10 degrees higher than the average September weather in the city.

In response to the abnormal heat Los Angeles opens nine cooling centers for an extended period, as well as urging residents to be careful outdoors and keep a close eye on the health of their children, pets and neighbors. Governments across the region are taking similar steps.

“Take this heat wave seriously, even if you’re healthy, because the predicted temperature is not something to be taken lightly,” Dr. Jeffrey Leung, a public health official for neighboring Riverside County, said in a statement. “Even being outdoors for short periods of time can affect your health.”

Laist has extensive list of tips for safety in hot weather and to detect symptoms of heat illness.