Week 2 college football winners and losers: Highs and lows for the SEC; Shock at home for Notre Dame

The SEC has seen better days.

The nation’s strongest conference is — uh, we think — No. Saturday was a miserable start to No. 1 Alabama’s sweat-inducing close shave against No. 22 Texas as a heavy favorite.

While the Crimson Tide finished 20-19, the narrow victory raised some questions about the team’s place in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

At least Alabama escaped a terrible loss.

No. 6 Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State 17-14, sending the Aggies tumbling in the early Bowl Subdivision pecking order and reinforcing what every Power Five program should have tattooed on their foreheads: Don’t schedule the Mountaineers — not at home, not away, not ever.

Missouri was defeated by former border-state rival Kansas State 40-12. The Tigers were pushed back by the Wildcats’ excellent running game, picked up again by star running back Deuce Vaughn, and ultimately undone by a run of four interceptions in as many drives in the second half.

In another Power Five crossover matchup, Vanderbilt lost 45-25 to No. 21 Wake Forest and quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns after missing the season opener.

But it’s not all bad. Another member, no. 2 Georgia, which could replace the Tide in the top 25 this week after an easy win over Samford, which speaks to the SEC’s depth. Panthers quarterback Kedan Slovis was sidelined in the second half, but outscored No. 1 34-27 in overtime. 14 Tennessee moved up to a national ranking after defeating Pittsburgh.

This weekend’s list of winners and losers includes teams from the SEC, Big 12 and more:

The winners

Texas

While the Longhorns had several chances in the second half to put away Alabama and secure a tenure-track win for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, sometimes a loss isn’t just a loss. Even if Texas falls short, the performance looks good for the team’s chances in the unpredictable Big 12 and should put wind in the program’s sails after a terrible 2021 season. The Longhorns need a healthy quarterback after losing starter Quinn Evers early and seeing backup Hudson Card.

Appalachian State

After narrowly losing to North Carolina amid epic points in the fourth quarter, Appalachian State deserves to be the favorite in the Sun Belt and one of the top teams in the Group of Five after winning at A&M. Along the way, this team is likely to look back at the UNC loss and wonder what happened; As last year proved, an undefeated Group of Five team with solid non-conference wins against the Power Five can make a case for the College Football Playoff.

Arkansas

History says Alabama will bounce back and remain one of the teams to beat in the national championship race. In the immediate aftermath, however, look for several teams on this year’s schedule to share this rare sentiment: Alabama looks beatable. Dreaming of an SEC West crown, a future rival of No. 17 Arkansas, which moved to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over South Carolina. Quarterback KJ Jefferson had 229 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while the defense gave up just 44 yards on the ground, the fewest the Razorbacks have allowed in four years. The performance comes after a win in the season opener against Cincinnati, one of the top programs in the Group of Five. Through two weeks, Arkansas may have the best resume of any team in the Bowl Subdivision.

Kansas State

The Wildcats got very little through the air from transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for just 101 yards, but made Missouri a threat on defense and went for 235 yards and four scores with a physical running game. Passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns will give Vaughn’s overlooked Heisman campaign some juice with a huge matchup against No. 7 Oklahoma on Sept. 24. It’s clear that Kansas State is a legitimate threat to win the Big 12 and reach a major bowl.

Sun Belt

Although the Sun Belt’s secret may be out, it’s an outstanding Saturday for the wildly underrated convention. Along with Appalachian State’s win at A&M, Marshall’s no. 9 shocked Notre Dame, FBS neophyte James Madison went undefeated, South Alabama beat MAC frontrunner Central Michigan 38-24 and Georgia State edged UNC with an 18-point third quarter. Lost 35-28. With American set to lose three key members of the Big 12, the Sun Belt is poised to take over as the top conference in the Group of Five.

The losers

Our Lady

The heat is on first-year coach Marcus Freeman, who is the first coach in program history to lose his first three games. Last week’s 21-10 setback to Ohio State was one thing; Falling 25-21 to Marshall was another highlight. What is the illness of the Fighting Irish? After all, this offense will be scrambling for answers after another subpar showing. Notre Dame averaged 3.5 yards per carry and finished with just 351 total yards, with quarterbacks Tyler Buechner and Drew Pine combining for 5.8 yards and three interceptions. We could be looking at a long season for the Irish.

Texas A&M

Any ranking of worst losses in program history would include a new entry. The Aggies gained 128 yards and managed just eight first downs to the Mountaineers’ 22. It’s not that Appalachian State is a pushover, because we know the Mountaineers are among the top five teams. But this year was supposed to be different: A&M was picked as a near lock for the New Year’s Six and the top-ranked team in the SEC West. Instead, coach Jimbo Fisher’s team led to wild games: No. 16 Miami (Fla.), Arkansas, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina and no. 23 Mississippi.

Alabama

There are many question marks coming off the close win, which isn’t much bigger than an offensive line that’s expected to improve after the 2021 season goes down, but didn’t impress much against Texas. Can this offensive front win against Arkansas, Georgia and the best the SEC has to offer? One thing we do know: Bryce Young is a dramatic talent. He took a step toward reclaiming the Heisman Trophy with his incredible fourth quarter.

Wisconsin

Any thought that 18th-ranked Wisconsin could break out of the Big Ten West and make a run at a conference championship and a playoff berth all but evaporated with a 17-14 loss to Washington State. It’s becoming a predictable part of the Badgers’ existence, which begs the question of why they’re consistently ranked higher in the preseason. Will the program fall apart under Paul Chryst?

Iowa’s offense

At least the Hawkeyes scored seven points the easy way: with a touchdown. Unfortunately, after scoring seven with a field goal and two safeties last week, Iowa lost to rival Iowa State 10-7. Where does this leave the Big Ten West? Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Northwestern and Illinois have already lost. Minnesota is the only undefeated team.