Week 1 college football winners and losers: Georgia dominates, Oklahoma starts fast, ECU falters

You might need a program to get a handle on the No. 3 Georgia depth chart. Five players from last year’s team went to the first round of the NFL draft and nine of the first 102 picks were taken, making the defending Bowl Subdivision national champions a record-setting 15 players selected overall.

New cast, same story. No. 12 Saturday’s 49-3 win in the season opener against Oregon continued last year’s dominance, bolstering the widely held belief that Georgia will be one of the teams to beat in the College Football Playoff race.

New Oregon quarterback Bo Nix averaged just 4.7 yards per attempt and the Ducks’ defense under first-year head coach Dan Lanning, formerly Georgia’s defensive coordinator, did nothing right.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns on four different players: running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and quarterback Stetson Bennett. McIntosh led the Bulldogs with 117 receiving yards, nearly tripling his previous career total.

Bennett should appear on some early-season Heisman Trophy lists before going 42-3 with the Bulldogs after completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 yards and three total scores.

For the Ducks, being bullied is less of an embarrassment than a sign of reality: Oregon is in the fourth tier of championship contenders, two thousand miles away from the top group of Bulldogs, Alabama and Ohio State.

Wouldn’t it be nice to not leave the building in the middle of the second trimester? Yes, but Georgia is going to puree more opponents than in a blender — Oregon is the first of many to get this kind of treatment.

The Bulldogs and Ducks top the list of college football’s biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the 2022 season:

The winners

Arkansas

No. 23 Razorbacks justified the preseason ranking and the no. 22 to hand Cincinnati its first regular-season loss since Dec. 7, 2019, to finish second in early SEC West projections. But Arkansas never trailed 31-24. won, the Bearcats overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit and a 21-7 second-half hole to pull within four points at 21-17 in the third quarter. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards, ran for 59 yards and had four touchdowns; If he keeps this up, the biggest secret in the SEC won’t be under wraps for much longer.

Oklahoma

The Brent Venables era 45-13 win over overmatched Texas-El Paso featured the debut of former Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who hauled in 15 throws for 23 yards and three combined scores. Defensively, the Sooners held the Miners to just 3.8 yards per play and 28 rushing yards, the fewest allowed by Oklahoma in a game since giving up 25 yards to Baylor in 2020.

North Carolina

UNC scored 34 straight points in the second and third quarters to take a 41-21 lead over Appalachian State, and then things got crazy. The two teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter, surpassing the FBS record of 63 points in a quarter, and the Tar Heels survived after stopping the Mountaineers’ two-point attempt with nine seconds left to win 63-61. There’s plenty to worry about the state of the Tar Heels’ defense, but cause for optimism at quarterback: Drake Maye threw for 352 yards and five total scores, giving up nine touchdowns without an interception in two weeks in place of Sam Howell.

JJ McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh announced a unique plan for his quarterbacks for Michigan’s season opener: Cade McNamara, the current starter, will get the nod Saturday against Colorado State, while JJ McCarthy will draw the starting assignment next week against Hawaii. McNamara threw for 136 yards in the Wolverines’ easy 51-7 victory over the Rams, while McCarthy managed to steal the show by completing all four of his attempts for 30 yards on the ground with another 50 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run. Will Harbaugh give McNamara snaps next week?

The losers

Oregon

Even sniffing Georgia doesn’t say much about Oregon’s Pac-12 odds, as the Ducks haven’t run into any team that even remotely resembles the Bulldogs in the nation’s weakest Power Five league. Georgia’s move out of the building will remain a mark, however, that could color the season-long national perception of Oregon and, to a lesser extent, the Pac-12.

East Carolina

North Carolina State had a lucky escape with a 21-20 win over the upset Pirates. Rather than draw the Wolfpack at the line of scrimmage and shut down NC State quarterback Devin Leary, ECU kicker Owen Duffer missed an extra point attempt that knotted the game at 21-21 with three minutes left, then pushed wide. A potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Boston College

Trailing 21-12 late in the third quarter and 21-15 midway through the fourth, Boston College allowed Rutgers to drive 92 yards on 12 plays and score the go-ahead score with three minutes left in a 22-21 loss. With at least four games remaining against ranked opponents, the loss dealt a major blow to the Eagles’ bowl eligibility under third-year coach Jeff Hafley; The program has won at least six games but no more than seven in eight of the last nine seasons, which explains the small room for error.

Iowa’s offense

There’s an easy way to seven points: a touchdown. Another way is seven, as Iowa showed against South Dakota State: a field goal (three), a safety (five) and then another safety (seven). However, Iowa still won 7-3. Hawkeyes only.