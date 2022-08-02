Weed or habitat? Lawyer says Ontario cities need to ‘rethink’ their approach to yard complaints

After London workers cut down a monarch butterfly habitat without permission from a homeowner, an environmental lawyer says Ontario cities should rethink their butterfly-friendly wild flower complaint policy.

Susan McKee returned from vacation in July only to find that her pollinator garden, once teeming with monarch butterflies and bees, had been mowed down by city workers while she was away. She said neighbors used the garden as a source of eggs to help repopulate nearby gardens with fighting insects.

McKee received three fines totaling $300 in cleaning, inspection, and administrative fees because city workers had to deal with “tall weeds and grass” on her property.

In the process, workers removed more than a dozen plant varieties, including spurge, a plant thought to be a vital habitat for monarch butterflies, a once-widespread insect that was declared endangered just weeks ago by an international consortium of scientific and conservation groups.

Have the city workers violated Endangered Species Act When they destroy the monarch butterfly’s habitat, it will be up to the court to decide, said Teresa McClenaghan, executive director and advisor to the Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA).

The monarch is subject to the federal plan of government

“It will be a question of whether the city’s actions are inconsistent with the recovery plan that was approved under the Species at Risk Act,” McClenaghan said.

Monarch butterfly exposed federal management plan it has been in existence since 2016. It encourages “the establishment of butterfly gardens using native species of milkweed” and “the conservation of milkweed and other nectar-producing garden plants in home and school gardens.”

Children like this eight-year-old use the garden of London, Ontario resident Susan McKee as a source of eggs to help the monarch populate nearby gardens. Mackie’s garden, once teeming with monarchs and bees, was mowed down by city workers while she was away. (Michelle Bot/CBC)

But, according to the City of London, he did nothing wrong. Spokeswoman Jo Ann Johnston wrote in an email to CBC News that federal endangered species protection only applies to “federal lands” and “the actions taken have been on private and urban property.”

“We are aware of the importance of pollinating gardens and providing habitat for endangered species, and we understand how important they are not only for the species, but for all of us,” she wrote.

The actions taken were limited to these properties and were prompted by complaints related to the Yards and Plots Act. – Jo Ann Johnston, City of London

“The city is actively incorporating pollinator habitat and monarch habitat into buffer restoration projects and other naturalization projects. In this case, the action taken was limited to this property and was due to complaints related to the Yard and Plot Maintenance Act.”

McClenaghan, however, said that “there should be a rethink” on how Ontario’s municipalities deal with complaints about vegetation that neighbors may find disgusting or unsightly, especially when it comes to euphorbia in pollinator gardens.

McClenaghan said June 2001 Supreme Court decision Managed local communities have a legal responsibility to care for nature when they supported Quebec City Hudson’s ban on cosmetic pesticides after it was challenged by a pest control company.

“The Supreme Court of Canada has said that municipalities are ‘environmental trustees’, they are part of the solution.”

With that in mind, she said, it looks especially bad for Forest City, which declared a climate emergency in April 2019. and developed an ambitious, decades-long plan to create a more harmonious balance between local human activities and nature.

It’s kind of ironic when the municipality comes out and cuts down the spurge. — Teresa McClenaghan

“Habitat loss is closely linked to climate change,” McClenaghan said, noting that the insect has become a powerful symbol of the continental drive for better environmental management.

Monarch Butterflies”symbol Canada, the US and Mexico signed an environmental cooperation agreement, so it’s kind of ironic when a municipality goes out and cuts spurge, she said. “It’s very outdated thinking.”

Monarchs will only lay eggs on milkweed

Euphorbia can no longer be considered a noxious weed by the Ontario government, but the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs still does not consider it to be of any use, noting that “Spurge species are generally considered poisonous to livestock.” “

“Female monarch butterflies only lay their eggs on different types of milkweed,” says Jeremy McNeil, a biology professor at Western University who studies insects. (Mary Garshore/Nature Conservancy Canada)

“Female monarch butterflies only lay their eggs on different types of milkweed,” said Jeremy McNeil, a biology professor at Western University who studies insects.

“Once the eggs hatch, the caterpillars will feed on them. You can put them on another plant and they won’t feed. They are experts.”

McNeil said monarchs have learned to digest and store in their bodies the same toxic compounds in milkweed that make plants poisonous to livestock, making the butterflies unpalatable to predators.

McNeil said years of studying milkweed have gradually changed our understanding of the plant as a vital food source for insects.

“We have to make sure the milkweeds are here in the summer months when they breed, that’s for sure. But that’s not the only thing that has affected them over the years.”

McNeil said monarch butterflies embark on an incredible journey every spring, leaving their wintering grounds in the Mexican mountains and flying thousands of miles north to breeding grounds in Canada.

The discovery of new lands for agriculture, the use of pesticides and changes in weather patterns caused by climate change have made travel even more dangerous as they affect the amount of plants that insects can feed on.

WATCH | Experts say that contributed to the extinction of monarch butterflies:

Monarch butterflies added to endangered species list Duration 2:11 The International Union for Conservation of Nature has added migratory monarch butterflies to its list of endangered species.

“If you’re driving and can’t find a gas station, what happens?” McNeil said.

“For some climatic reason, if there are a lot fewer flowers this year, then guess what? There will be less fuel available, they may die, and if they don’t die, their fertility will decrease. “

McNeil said the drought this year had a significant impact on the number of butterflies. In his field work, he visited 99 milkweed plants and found only one larva.

“It really was the most numerous butterfly you’ve ever seen,” he said. “The number this year was extremely low.”