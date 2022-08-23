Weather, speeding, alcohol were factors in crash that killed two Indiana State football players

The single-vehicle accident that killed two Indiana State football players and another student, as well as seriously injuring two others, was blamed on severe weather, excessive speed and a drunken driver’s loss of control, a crash report said. The vehicle collided with a tree.

A report written by Vigo County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Officer Bernie McGee indicates that there was 3-4 inches of standing water along with thunder and heavy rain at the time of the accident. Officers were called to 46th and Main Street in Terre Haute, Indiana at 1:36 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire.

One of the students in the car that survived the crash told authorities that five students were returning to Indiana State from a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, that “everyone had been drinking” at the party and that they were going inside. It was traveling at 90 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

Indiana State freshmen football players Caleb Vanhoozer and Christian Eubanks, while sophomore Jayden Musili, were pronounced dead at the scene. Omarion Dixon and John Moore are in critical condition at Methodist Hospital.

Vanhooser, Eubanks, Dixon and Moore are listed on the Indiana State football roster.