type here...
Sports Weather, speeding, alcohol were factors in crash that killed...
Sports

Weather, speeding, alcohol were factors in crash that killed two Indiana State football players

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


The single-vehicle accident that killed two Indiana State football players and another student, as well as seriously injuring two others, was blamed on severe weather, excessive speed and a drunken driver’s loss of control, a crash report said. The vehicle collided with a tree.

A report written by Vigo County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Officer Bernie McGee indicates that there was 3-4 inches of standing water along with thunder and heavy rain at the time of the accident. Officers were called to 46th and Main Street in Terre Haute, Indiana at 1:36 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire.

More:Saddened by tragedy, Indiana State football moves forward together ‘one step at a time’.

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

One of the students in the car that survived the crash told authorities that five students were returning to Indiana State from a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, that “everyone had been drinking” at the party and that they were going inside. It was traveling at 90 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

Indiana State freshmen football players Caleb Vanhoozer and Christian Eubanks, while sophomore Jayden Musili, were pronounced dead at the scene. Omarion Dixon and John Moore are in critical condition at Methodist Hospital.

Vanhooser, Eubanks, Dixon and Moore are listed on the Indiana State football roster.

Previous articleMy colorful, magical, dancing, screaming 40-something birthday with Harry Styles
Next articleOn Politics: Press. Biden Considers Canceling $10K in Student Loan Debt

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton Talk About Taking ‘Leap of Faith’ in New ‘Gutsy’ Television Series

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Pelicans expect Zion Williamson to play in season opener vs. Nets: Report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Miami Zoo X-ray shows python and its transmitter inside a cottonmouth snake

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 23 Here are...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

The CAQ hopes to maintain its majority as the campaign kicks off in Quebec this weekend.

Quebec's political parties will officially begin their election campaigns on Sunday with 36 days to convince voters they...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Student loan forgiveness won’t give political, PR payoff to Biden, Dems: Perino

off Video Perino: The debt is not canceled, it is transferred to...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News