The Inflation Reduction Act — a social spending and tax hike bill — and the implications of its passage could put Democrats at risk for tough election or re-election battles against Republican opponents.

The measure, which was approved by the Senate over the weekend with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, received support from the entire House Democrats, which passed in a 220-207 vote. On Friday.

All Republicans voted against passage of the bill, which now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

Key elements of the measure, which West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to and introduced last month, include extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. Climate-related spending and tax credits, Regulations on fossil fuel energy, a 15% minimum corporate tax rate and more.

Democrats’ anti-inflation legislation means lower wages for millions of Americans

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spokesman Tommy Garcia told Fox News Digital that the legislation “puts people before politics” and accused the GOP of lying about “provisions of the bill to scare voters.”

“Democrats have delivered widely popular legislation that puts people before politics, lowers prescription drug and health care costs, cuts the deficit, fights inflation and increases American energy production — all without raising taxes on families making less than $400,000,” Garcia said. “Republicans chose to play politics, lie about the bill’s provisions to scare voters, and do nothing to address the challenges facing American families: showing voters that Democrats are the only ones fighting to provide solutions for people.”

In contrast, Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, insisted that the bill does nothing to reduce inflation and that voters will go to the ballot box in November to hold Democrats accountable.

The analysis suggested that the inflation reduction legislation would reduce annual inflation by just 0.1 percentage points

“This bill does nothing to fight inflation, raises taxes and hires an army of IRS agents to harass the middle class,” Berg said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Voters are going to unseat a weak Democrat who supports the Democrats’ latest reckless spending spree.”

Earlier this week, Fox News Digital reached out to 20 of the most vulnerable House Democrats to see if they would vote for the bill and to ask for their response to a portion of the bill that would fund more IRS agents. None of them responded.

The measure also includes $80 billion A boost to the IRS Over a 10-year period, more than half was intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion. The increase in IRS funding is intended to help fill 87,000 IRS positions, greatly expanding the size of the agency.

In a statement to Fox News Digital this week, Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., insisted that “a household making less than $400,000 will not directly pay higher taxes” and that increased funding for the IRS would be “used to go along.” Sophisticated wealthy individuals and large corporations who avoid taxes so they can finally pay their fair share.”

Senate Democrats The IRS estimates it could add an additional $124 billion in federal revenue over the next decade by boosting funding, hiring more tax enforcers to crack down on rich people and corporations who try to avoid taxes.

Americans Fear IRS Will Use Inflation Reduction Act Funds to Audit Middle- and Low-Income Taxpayers

But Republicans warn that the bill would fund an “army” of IRS agents to crack down on small business owners and low-income workers. Americans making less than $75,000 a year would receive 60% of the additional tax checks projected under the Democrats’ spending package, according to an analysis released by House Republicans.

A University of Pennsylvania Penn Wharton analysis released Friday found that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would do little to reduce the annual rate of inflation amid an economic downturn. The bill would reduce annual inflation to just 0.1 percent over the next five years.

Late last month, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) revealed in an analysis that the Inflation Reduction Act would raise billions of dollars in taxes, including on middle-class earners.

According to JCT , Americans making less than $10,000 a year would see a 0.3% tax increase starting in 2023. Overall, taxes for Americans earning less than $200,000 will increase by $16.7 billion starting in 2023. For taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, the bill would raise taxes by a total of $14.1 billion.

President Biden Repeatedly on the campaign trail, and even as president, he vowed not to raise it Taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000.

