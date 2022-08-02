New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vulnerable House Democrats won’t say whether they’ll support the Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 or whether it’s wise to raise billions in new taxes during an economic downturn.

The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) revealed In an analysis last week Manchin’s bill, which would spend $433 billion on climate change programs, would raise billions of dollars in taxes, including on middle-class earners.

According to JCT, Americans earning less than $200K a year saw their taxes increase by $16.7 billion. For taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, the bill would raise taxes by $14.1 billion.

The bill was introduced just days after gross domestic product (GDP) contracted for the second consecutive quarter from April-June, indicating the economy has entered recession.

The Manchin-Schumer spending bill targets a tax loophole favored by investors

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of 20 of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents to ask whether they support Manchin’s bill and whether raising taxes during a recession is wise.

None of the Democratic members listed provided a response:

Democrats rely on misleading messages to sell the Manchin-Schumer bill

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Conn. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. Rep. Don Kildee, D-Mich. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn. Rep. Annie Kuster, DNH. Representative Chris Pappas, DNH. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash. Rep. Cindy Aksney, D-Iowa; Representative. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Representative Tom Malinowski, DN.J. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz

in a press release on WednesdaySen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said, “This bill would lower the inflation Americans pay in taxes, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and allow our nation to invest in energy security and climate change solutions. We need to be a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination.”

“The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will do nothing to lift the economy out of stagnation and recession, but it will raise billions of dollars in taxes on Americans making less than $400,000,” said Mike Crapo, R-, ranking member of the US Senate Finance Committee. Idaho.

The revelation that the Manchin bill endorsed by President Biden would raise taxes comes after Biden pledged to keep the American worker from making less than $400k a year in 2021. I will pay “one penny”. In new taxes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I keep hearing in the press that Biden is going to raise your taxes — anyone making less than $400,000 a year won’t pay a dime in taxes,” Biden said.

The Senate is expected to take up Manchin’s bill for a vote this week.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.