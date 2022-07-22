‘We need it now’: Ontario pharmacists say plan to let them prescribe drugs doesn’t go far enough

Starting next year, pharmacists in Ontario will be able to evaluate and prescribe medicines for minor ailments, but some are urging the province to expand the list and make changes as soon as possible to ease the burden on the healthcare system.

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), says the changes are a good first step, but he would like more services to be added.

“We need to expand it. Ontario is taking a very cautious approach with only 13 conditions,” Bates told CBC News.

“There are provinces that allow pharmacists to prescribe all medicines except narcotics and controlled substances.”

The Ford government intends to expand the scope of pharmacists in January 2023. 13 minor ailments they will be able to prescribe medications for conjunctivitis, urinary tract infections, and allergic rashes. While pharmacists welcome the news, they say more can be done to boost the capacity of an already under stressed system.

Since the start of the pandemic, pharmacists have been testing for COVID-19 and administering vaccines.

Kiro Maseh, a pharmacy pharmacist in East Toronto, says while he’s happy to see the change, it’s coming “too late.”

“We need it now,” Maseh said.

“This should include other minor ailments; we don’t have to go through all these problems just to give this patient something for osteoporosis that could potentially prevent a fracture.”

The changes will affect the following conditions:

allergic rhinitis.

Candidiasis stomatitis (thrush).

Conjunctivitis (bacterial, allergic and viral).

Dermatitis (atopic, eczema, allergic and contact).

Dysmenorrhea.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Haemorrhoids.

Labial herpes (cold sores).

Impetigo.

Insect bites and hives (urticaria).

Tick ​​bites, post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent Lyme disease.

Stretching and deformation of the musculoskeletal system.

Infection of the urethra.

All of the above apply to short-term conditions that do not require laboratory results and are associated with low risk of treatment.

But Maseh says antiviral treatment for shingles should be included.

“I see it, it’s in front of me, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” he said.

He says the same goes for Paxlovid, an antiviral drug often prescribed for COVID-19 that requires a doctor’s prescription. OPA says pharmacists should also be able to prescribe it.

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, says the new services must be funded by the state. (Presented by Justin Bates)

Maseh says that because it must be administered within the first five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, obtaining a doctor’s prescription for Paxlovid wastes valuable time.

“It takes resources away from the system as a whole, and as a result, we all suffer from it.”

Another problem, according to Bates, is the lack of a unified electronic medical record “so that we don’t have problems with repeat visits to the hospital.”

Bates says the lack of documentation often leads to misunderstandings between hospitals and pharmacies. He says this could lead to errors that cause patients to be hospitalized again shortly after being discharged.

Study shows expansion of services reduces emergency room visits

The University of Toronto study appears to support Bates’ claims.

The study found that nearly 35% of avoidable emergency room visits could be handled by pharmacists writing prescriptions for general or minor health problems.

Pharmacists need to be able to help fill these treatment gaps, says Lisa Dolovic, dean of the Leslie Dan School of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto. She says the study shows that when pharmacists can review prescribed medications with patients, they can identify and address potential problems before they arise.

Lisa Dolowicz, pharmacist and dean of the Lesley Dan School of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto, says making more efficient use of pharmacists reduces emergency room visits. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

“If people have been discharged from the hospital and seen by a local pharmacist, it actually helps prevent them from being readmitted to hospital within a short period of time,” Dolovic said.

“We have 17,000 pharmacists in Ontario, we have over 5,000 technicians, we have over 1,500 pharmacy students. So that’s a pretty large number of people that we think could be part of the solution.”

Pharmacists ‘important part’ of healthcare: province

The Department of Health has confirmed to CBC News regulatory amendments that will allow pharmacists, students and interns in Ontario to prescribe drugs to treat the conditions listed.

“Pharmacists, through their training and formal education, have in-depth knowledge and strong clinical skills, which are an important part of the healthcare system,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

“The changes that have been made to the field of pharmacists will provide patients with greater convenience and choice in obtaining medical services.”

But Bates warns that patients will have to pay for the services and says they must be funded by the state.

“Your socioeconomic status shouldn’t determine whether you can access services if we’re really going to increase capacity and expand access throughout the system,” he said.

“We cannot shy away from the reality that costs are rising everywhere, for patients, for the public and for healthcare providers.”