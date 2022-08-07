‘We need a change maker’: Dems want more from Biden on abortion and climate

Progressives say they want President Biden to use his full executive power on big issues

Progressives worry that Biden’s approach will cost them the House and Senate in the midterm elections

“What he does is too little, too late.”

WASHINGTON – Christian Vitek is tired of carrying protest signs, and the wait for the November midterms seems too long to change.

“People need help now,” he said.

The 21-year-old self-described queer Democrat who marches for abortion rights, same-sex marriage and climate justice among other issues is one of many progressive voters. who expected more from his party after winning the White House and majorities in Congress in the last election.