We may never know who won the Mega Millions jackpot. It usually doesn’t

Someone who recently won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot will never have to reveal their identity. The Illinois Lottery says winners of prizes over $250,000 can ask to keep their name and hometown. confidential.

This is not the case in many states, but a growing number of state legislators are seeking to provide anonymity to lottery winners and offer them a sense of privacy and security.

“There’s actually been a slight trend in the industry lately, every four or five years, to consider anonymity – legislators need to step in and change the way lotteries work and include anonymity provisions,” Gregg Edgar, CEO. the director of the Arizona Lottery, told NPR.

In Arizona, lottery winners had only 90 days of guaranteed anonymity before the person’s information was made public. Organization now Web site states that “winners with a prize pool of $100,000 or more may keep their name private.”

Why do only a few states provide anonymity?

The North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, a non-profit trade association, says players cannot remain anonymous in most jurisdictions.

“State and provincial legislators want the public to know that the lottery is being conducted fairly, and therefore require that, at a minimum, the name of the winner and his city of residence be indicated,” the statement said. Web site is reading. “That way, the public can be sure that the prize was actually paid to a real person.”

Edgar said he has a fiduciary responsibility to the Arizona budget for being transparent about how the organization makes and spends money.

“For many of us, we look at it as public funds, public [money]we have to make sure that we are transparent and that people can see that there are winners,” he said. But, he added, this transparency must be balanced with protecting the safety of the winners.

Edgar expects efforts to protect the anonymity of lottery winners will continue in other states across the country as jackpots continue to rise.

States have their own public record laws.

Vermont is among the majority of states that do not provide anonymity.

“While the lottery generally honors winners’ requests not to post their personal information on social media, anyone can still request a copy or verify records created or acquired by the lottery in the course of its operations under Vermont law. Public Records Act,” Wendy Knight, commissioner of the state department of liquor and lotteries, said in a statement to NPR.

“Any player who is concerned about privacy and security issues associated with claiming a prize may wish to seek professional services through an accountant, attorney, tax advisor and/or other advisor to evaluate and strategize the options available and decide what makes the most sense. for them,” Knight added.

Legislators who have advocated the anonymity of lottery winners have cited privacy and security concerns. A 2021 law in Missouri makes it a crime to reveal the identity of a lottery winner.

Supporters of the law wanted to protect winners from threats or harassment when others found out about their prize, according to an earlier report from Associated Press.

For information about anonymity where you live, visit your state lottery website.