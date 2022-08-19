‘We know who we are’: Will Los Angeles Chargers roster moves make them Super Bowl contenders?

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA. – When Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James recently agreed to a massive contract extension, it was one of several moves by the organization to help this franchise do the seemingly hardest thing to accomplish: make the postseason.

The Chargers haven’t done that since 2018, but moves like signing James and others could put them in a solid position to make a playoff run.

After the neighboring Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood Stadium, which they share, the Chargers invested north of $200 million in total contract value to upgrade its personnel.

More:Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Browns owners, hurt women with support from Deshaun Watson | opinion

More:That’s every NFL team’s most important quarterback question entering 2022

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack was acquired via trade, cornerback JC Jackson, slot corner Bryce Callahan, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson were signed in free agency. Additionally, James and wide receiver Mike Williams were given mega contract extensions.

The Chargers have a blueprint for how they want to build their roster this offseason, and they think they’ve executed their plan in a major way.

“We know what we’re looking for. We know who we are, and who we want to be. I think we’ve defined what we want at a high level,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley told USA TODAY Sports. “I think it’s exciting.”

Staley has a year of head coaching experience under his belt and the Chargers return six Pro Bowlers from last year’s team with the addition of two former Pro Bowlers in Jackson and Mack.

The Chargers’ roster moves have raised expectations for an organization that missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Caesars Sportsbook projects the Chargers at 10 wins (a win total they haven’t reached since 2018), while the Kansas City Chiefs are projected at 10.5 wins.

“I’m really excited for this team,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. “Same offense, same defense, we added two guys on defense that will have a huge impact.”

But the question remains, will the Chargers have enough to unseat the Chiefs after a six-year stranglehold on the loaded AFC West that also saw Russell Wilson join the Denver Broncos and Davante Adams and Chandler Jones link up in Las Vegas. Riders?

The Chargers won’t make any bold statements early in the regular season, but they won’t be shy about expressing lofty goals.

“Super Bowl, man. Everyone knows that. We had to get to the Super Bowl, not just the playoffs,” James told USA TODAY Sports. “We’ve got to make it out there. We’ve got the team and we’ve got the roster. We can do it.”

More:NFL preseason: Can Jacoby Brissett lead Browns to victory over Eagles? | in place

While a total of 32 teams claim to have Super Bowl projections this year — and such statements are considered delusional by many clubs — the Chargers may have a talented enough roster to realistically be a contender. Core players of Herbert, Williams, Jackson, Mack, James, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Rashaun Slater, Corey Linsley and Joey Bosa are signed through at least the 2023 season.

If the Chargers don’t at least snap their three-year playoff drought, the season should be viewed as a huge disappointment. They know there is a lot of attention nationally and they expect to be in the postseason.

“It is better to get good attention than bad attention. It’s great but at the end of the day, the guys in the locker room know what we have to do and know what it takes to get to where we need to be,” Williams told USA TODAY Sports. “We cannot take any game lightly. Play every game like it’s our last game. That is the main thing. Don’t play your opponent, come out every day and play like it’s your last game and let’s see where we end up. “

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.