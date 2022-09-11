New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Twenty-one years ago on September 11, 2001, our country experienced the worst terrorist attack on American soil. People across the country watched as the World Trade Center collapsed, a plane bound for Washington DC was hijacked and flown into the Pentagon, and 44 innocent people died on a farm in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. That same day I lost my brother, firefighter Stephen Siler. A total of 2,977 human beings were killed by hatred.

The tragedy of 9/11 still haunts many. Those suffering from post-9/11 illness, the 7,000 military families who lost loved ones in the war on terror, and families like mine, whose loved ones answered the call as first responders on September 11th. We all still are. Facing the devastation of that fateful day.

It is important to recognize that the heroism displayed that day was nothing short of unparalleled. As we reflect on the 21 years since September 11, 2001, we must remember the incredible sacrifices made by ordinary people who died as heroes.

We remember Port Authority Supervisor Gene Raggio, better known as the Mayor of the Twin Towers, who survived the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center and sacrificed his life to save others on 9/11.

We remember NYPD officer Moira Smith, who was helping evacuate people in the South Tower, shouting, “Don’t look, keep moving, keep moving!” There is no telling how many people she saved.

We remember the man in the red bandana, Wells Crowther, who saved countless lives in what should have been an ordinary day at work. He wasn’t a firefighter, he wasn’t a police officer, but like so many that day, he made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of others.

We remember Todd Beamer and the other brave passengers on Flight 93 who bravely confronted the hijackers before crashing in Shanksville. We vow to never forget Todd’s last words, “Let’s roll!” Or the immense bravery he displayed in his last moments.

We remember FDNY Battalion Chief Orio Palmer, along with his band of brothers, who climbed to the 78th floor of the South Tower to help evacuate civilians, giving their lives in the process.

We remember my brother, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siler, who strapped 60 pounds of gear on his back and ran through the Brooklyn Battery tunnel to the towers, where he gave his life saving his wife and five children.

My brother, who was on the mound every day for his brothers, misses them. The heroes who worked at Ground Zero for so long and witnessed their rescue missions are still reeling as recovery missions evolve. From it they developed diseases related to exposure to toxic substances, which are affecting thousands of people every day.

These brave men and women willingly ran into fire, crawled through bent steel and rubble, and fought for our freedom overseas, and for that we will make sure we don’t forget their legacy.

Every year, without fail, their names are read aloud to remember the sacrifices they made. The reading of names is a tradition that will live on long after we are all gone, for our duty to never forget continues and our work will never be done.

Ernest Hemingway has a quote sometimes attributed that says, “Every man dies twice, when he is buried in the ground and the last time someone speaks his name. In some ways men can be immortal.” This sentiment represents what the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is all about. We work tirelessly every day to ensure that those who lost their lives on 9/11, those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom, and those men and women who suffered or passed away from 9/11-related illnesses. , are immortal. Our first responsibility is to ensure that their names are never forgotten and that their memory lives on through the work we do.

In the face of adversity, Americans came together to support one another, to love one another. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of this tragedy. We operate on the belief that while we are here, including the time we have left, it is our responsibility to help others. In the words of St. Francis of Assisi, “Brothers, if we have time, let us do well.”