‘We have nowhere to go’: Many face eviction during affordable housing crisis

Enlarge this image toggle signature Nick Oxford/REUTERS

Nick Oxford/REUTERS

Even before she lost her job last spring, Nikki Cox was having a hard time. She worked as a customer service representative for an insurance company in North Carolina and made $20 an hour. Half of her income went to rent.

– If I had something left, then maybe about a hundred [dollars]“Perhaps,” she says. But even this “will buy my products and everything you need.”

This left Cox in trouble as her company’s business fell and her hours were cut. She took a temporary job elsewhere, but it paid $15 an hour, which hit her income hard. The watch also conflicted with her other job, which she left because she believed she would soon be fired.

She then contracted COVID in May and had to stay away from work for three weeks without pay. At one point, Cox said, she relied on customer points at convenience stores to get free meals. Her nephew also helped.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Via Nikki Cox

Via Nikki Cox

“If he knew that I had nothing, he would send me 10-15 dollars,” she says.

But it didn’t get very far as food prices rose 8% or more due to inflation.

Cox is among the majority of black as well as Hispanic households who say they don’t have enough savings to cover expenses for one month. This is according to a survey conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

The survey found that a majority of Americans from various racial and ethnic backgrounds say affordable housing is a major issue where they live, and eviction rates have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 3% of black renters and 2% of Hispanics, Asians and whites. tenants say they were evicted last year. Many others say they face the threat of eviction, with the proportion of black tenants (13%) almost double that of white tenants.

Loading…

Cox says her landlord was sympathetic but eventually set a deadline.

“She said if you couldn’t give me at least $1,600, I would have to start the eviction process.”

Since then, Cox has had good news. She found a local non-profit organization that helped her with rent and a new job on her old paycheck. She is grateful that she can stay put and not face a market where monthly rents have risen by double-digit percentages over the past year.

Despite pandemic assistance, racial disparities in evictions persist.

Racial disparity in housing struggles is chronic and longstanding, as black households have lower incomes and less wealth than whites. On the one hand, Peter Hepburn of Princeton’s Eviction Lab says it’s good the situation hasn’t worsened during the pandemic. But he says it’s also disappointing that he hasn’t shrunk given the wide range of emergency assistance and eviction protection.

“A lot has changed in the past two-plus years,” he says. “And I think there was a real possibility that some of those dynamics would have changed.”

Planet Money Why the racial wealth gap is so hard to close

Economy There’s a severe housing shortage in the US That’s how bad it is where you live

Hepburn says one of the reasons they don’t do this is because… as his study showed — State policy to prevent evictions in connection with the pandemic was extremely uneven and did not provide for a complete moratorium.

“Where you lived had a big impact on how well you were protected from eviction,” he says. “That was true long before the pandemic. And that gap seems to be getting wider.”

Some tenant protections were unimaginable before the pandemic, and Hepburn believes their success will serve as a spur to longer-term policy. More cities and states have adopted right to a lawyer for example, for tenants who are threatened with eviction. But he says it happened mostly in places that were already quite tenant-friendly, while in some states with more landlord-friendly laws resisted.

Harder than ever to find affordable housing

There is a severe shortage of affordable housing in the United States, with 14% of all households — and almost a quarter of renters — considered heavily burdened, which means they pay more than 50% of their income towards housing. The country also chronically underfunds housing subsidies. Only one in four who qualify for a Section 8 voucher actually receives one.

Cox, a tenant in North Carolina who lost her job, says she applied for the program years ago but never received a response. Now, for those lucky enough to have such vouchers, skyrocketing home prices and rents are making it even more difficult to use them.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Davita Gatewood

Davita Gatewood

In Lexington, Kentucky, Davita Gatewood is a single mother of six children and takes care of one of them, who is disabled. She handled her share of the rent just fine, and Section 8 took the rest. Then her landlord said he would not renew the lease.

“He wants to renovate and sell property, which is happening to a lot of people right now, just homeowners who want to go ahead and take advantage of the housing market. But the problem is, we have nowhere to go.”

After the lease was not renewed, her Section 8 payments stopped, causing the landlord to file for eviction. Gatewood struggled with this by looking for another location for seven months.

This is a terrible time to move. Rental prices have skyrocketed by double-digit percentages over the past couple of years, and the places Gatewood sees are worth hundreds of dollars a month more than she’s paying now. Job openings are also at historic lows, and Gatewood often finds five or six more people looking for the same job.

National Shrinking housing market pushes tenants to bid

Your money Rents in the US for the first time in history exceeded $ 2,000 per month

“By the time the person is done showing it, someone is about to sign the lease,” she says. “Most properties don’t last but a day or two.”

On other occasions, she was excited by the listing, “and then at the bottom it says, in bold type, ‘No section 8.’ It is extremely discouraging,” she says.

President Biden offered massive funding for affordable housing in his “Build Back Better” plan, but it came to nothing. More recently, the administration has taken steps to encourage communities to build more — and more tightly — to help lower rents.

It’s not enough, says Tara Raguvir, a tenant rights advocate with People’s Action.

“In the best case, supply-side intervention will build housing that will appear in our communities in a couple of years,” she says. “It does nothing for the millions of renters who can’t afford next month’s rent.”

Wherever there is federal housing funding, she wants the administration to make it harder for people to move out for no reason and make it harder to raise rents above inflation to prices that more and more people simply can’t afford.