In 100 days, Americans will be able to cast their first ballot against Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

With Biden asleep at the wheel and the Democrats’ disastrous leadership of the House and Senate, gas prices have hit record highs, prices of food and everyday household goods have skyrocketed, illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs are pouring into our open southern border. , and crime is on the rise across the country.

All economic indicators show that our country is in recession. However, you won’t hear this from Biden or his spin doctors in the White House because they have no plans to fix these crises they have created.

Democrats introduce bill to replace police with ‘mental health professionals’ in mental health emergencies

Before the second quarter GDP numbers were released, the White House attempted to redefine what a “recession” meant.

Here’s the truth: Crippling inflation is driving down wages and eroding household savings.

American households faced about $500 in extra spending in June as inflation hit a 41-year high.

Compared to just a year ago, average hourly earnings after adjusting for inflation fell 3.6 percent.

With an all-out attack on American energy, Biden has sent gas prices skyrocketing, creating real pain at the pump for hard-working families.

In early 2021, Democrats pushed their $1.9 trillion far-left wish list through Congress, despite Republican objections about the potential damage to the economy.

We must hold Democrats accountable for their wasteful spending and extreme policies that led to this recession.

Violent crime and murders are on the rise as Democrats support the radical “defund the police” movement.

By slashing police budgets, ending cash bail and allowing violent criminals back on the streets, Democrats have made our communities less safe.

More than 15 US cities broke previous records for their 2021 homicide rates.

To add insult to injury, Democrats’ campaign against the brave men and women in blue has made it nearly impossible for police departments to hire the qualified officers they need to keep our communities safe.

The Police Executive Research Forum surveyed nearly 200 police departments across the country and found that retirements increased by 45 percent from April 2020 to April 2021, and resignations increased by 18 percent.

Not only have Democrats chosen criminals over police, Biden has handed control of our southern border to illegal immigrants and violent drug cartels.

June was the fourth consecutive month of more than 200,000 encounters with illegal immigrants, and more than 3.1 million immigrants were admitted during Joe Biden’s presidency.

What about illegal immigrants who successfully enter our country and escape?

Drug-overdose deaths hit a new record last year, thanks to Democrats’ open-door, pro-amnesty policies.

More than 100,000 young Americans will die of drug overdoses in 2021. Roughly two-thirds came from synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is the drug of choice for cartels because it’s easy to make from common chemicals and smuggle across borders.

We’re far worse than where we were almost two years ago as Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue to double down on their self-made crisis.

Here’s the good news: Help is on the way.

Next week, House Republicans are rolling out a bold, conservative plan to lower inflation, lower energy costs for American families, secure the border, support our police, put parents in control of their children’s education, and restore our country. the right way.