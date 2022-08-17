‘We didn’t earn it’: Episode 2 of Hard Knocks goes behind the scenes of the Lions’ preseason loss

If the Detroit Lions’ As if the preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons wasn’t painful enough, Episode 2 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The curtain rises on the atmosphere in the locker room.

From the beginning of the week preparing for the game, to the final moment when the Lions’ final Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete, the episode, which premiered Tuesday night, is detailed with numerous players and storylines.

Welcome to the league, ‘Rodrigo’

All camps and coaches are raving about rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Head coach Dan Campbell, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and linebackers coach Kelvin Shepard all singled him out as an impressive early on.

Jeff Seidel:This reflects the attitude of Lions rookie Dan Campbell. We are not Aidan Hutchinson

Tuesday’s episode introduced the sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State under his new nickname.

“I’ve never been called Rodrigo before,” Rodriguez laughed. “I came here for rookie minicamp, I walked in the first meeting and (Glenn) was like, ‘Hey, I got a name for you’ … Rodrigo.”

“My uncle was texting me ‘Hey Rodrigo, how’s it going over there’.”

From there, everything is produced.

Shawn Windsor:‘Hard Knocks’ confirms Dan Campbell’s authenticity. But will the Lions players buy it?

After a series of plays in which he blew off a screen in the backfield, stuffed a run for a loss and put Lamber at fullback — doing his job, even though there was no one else to clean up the tackle — he drew praise from the veteran defensive back. “Hell yeah, Rodrigo,” says Tracy Walker.

Even offensive line coach Hank Fraley said, “44 is all over the place.”

Later in the film room, Shepard continued to praise Rodriguez. He didn’t name anyone, but said the “stock backer” hadn’t seen some of the plays made by Coach Rodriguez, who has been in the building for five years.

“Look Rodriguez, I’m sorry to say this to a rookie,” Shepard barked in his room. “You all want me to put him out first? Because that’s what’s going to happen.

“He’s going to climb the depth chart until somebody decides, ‘I’m not going to let this rookie take my job.'”

Swift gets hungry

Running backs coach Deuce Staley told the media that De’Andre Swift is talented, but he needs to be hungry. While injuries are nothing to scoff at, he admits Swift needs to do better this season when he seems a bit battered.

Jamaal Williams called Swift in an agility drill and narrowly beat him, before a scene unfolded of Staley speaking to a room full of coaches about his quest to bring out the best in Swift.

“I need Swift to believe that he’s the best every time he steps into the (expletive) field,” he said. “I want to know when he’s one-on-one, whether he’s running a route or running the ball, no one is going to guard him or tackle him. He’s going to go to Dan at halftime and say, ‘Coach, I want the ball.’

“The guy is special … I’m going to get it from him.”

Later when Staley was watching film with the running backs, he pointed out Swift’s improved runs in practice. He bounces it outside and sprints down the field for a 20-yard gain.

When he reached the 10-yard line, it was clear he couldn’t out-run the defender, but instead of trying to stiff-arm, he lowered his head and absorbed the contact. Staley wanted to see more hunger.

“Listen to me… you can be the best in this league, you really can,” he said. “But this is what you have to do – you have to have that dog mentality, you have to get it out of you.

“Be hungry, be greedy for every (expletive) yard.”

16 Reasons Why St. Brown’s Is Great

The focus then turns to Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is very candid about the day the dream comes true.

Carlos Monarez:Lions’ debut on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ is disappointing infomercial fluff

“For me, I would say the (expletive) draft experience,” he said.

St. Brown went full Draymond Green by listing each of the 16 wide receivers selected ahead of him (112th overall in the fourth round) in the 2021 draft.

Warning: Some strong language in the video:

More from St. Brown:‘I do what I do and you have to stop it’

St. Brown broke the Lions’ record for most receptions and yards in a rookie season, and admitted that “the chip on his shoulder” was a big reason. He is in incredible shape and has had his own personal trainer since the day he was born.

Saint Brown’s father, John Brown, helped him lift weights as a boy. John certainly qualifies as a two-time Mr. Universe winner in the past.

“You have to train their whole body,” his father said. “Kevin Durant and these guys are messing up their Achilles; I have a question for guys like KD — when was the last time you did a calf raise?

“At home I’m the dad. Here I’m the trainer.”

St. Brown’s work ethic is second to none — which, according to his father, has been since he was a child. A story shared by Free Press sportswriter Dave Birkett last year explained: As a kid, St. Brown saw a young man with great hands who explained that he got that way by catching 200 passes from the Jugs machine after every practice.

In an effort to be 1% better, St. Brown caught 202 people each day.

Happy wife, happy life

The family story behind many of the players is documented through two episodes.

It started with Aidan Hutchinson’s family in Episode 1 — they returned this week, cheering on the rookie as he made his preseason NFL debut — and moved on to St. Brown’s father.

Next, it’s quarterback David Blow and his wife, Melissa Gonzalez. Last summer, headlines of Blau watching Gonzalez compete for Colombia in the Olympics made the rounds on social media, and this time we got to hear from Gonzalez.

She explained that she has received support from the franchise, not just through the blog, as she explains how helpful it is to chase her dream and how she and her husband are both athletes and can relate to the daily grind and struggles that come with it.

There is a video of her training at Oak Park High School about how the 2024 Olympics in Paris now stand as the next major milestone. Blow marveled at her athleticism.

Last week’s episode:Aidan Hutchinson’s Michael Jackson shines in Episode 1

“If I were as fast as she is,” he began, “we’d have a lot of money.”

Preseason highlights

A preseason game against the Falcons capped off the episode.

“For some of you it’s the preseason, for some of you it determines your (expletive) season,” Staley yelled in the locker room. “If you’re not ready to fight for the guy next to you, keep your ass in the locker room and when the real warriors walk out, you can go home (awesome)!”

On the first drive of the game, the Lions drove down the field. However, Staley was not entirely satisfied with Swift’s execution. Campbell said he was “tip-toeing,” but Staley said he felt impatient — especially when the running backs coach went for a small gain that he thought was a home run.

“stay inside” Staley said to Swift After calling him in the middle of the drive. “It’s a touchdown if you do.”

Swift then scores a touchdown after a run bounces outside.

The focus shifts to Hutchinson, who says he could “breathe my pants” before his first act. The rookie made his first tackle of the game — nearly bringing his mother to tears — before recording a tackle for loss on the second snap.

After a few highlights from Rodriguez, it was a scene that cut to the end of the game: The Lions had the ball up by three points with 3:50 left when Campbell said, “Let’s (expletive) get this thing over with.”

Bluff fumbled with two minutes left, rookie defensive back Chase Lucas couldn’t secure what would have been the game-winning pick, and on fourth-and-9, the Falcons scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Although Jared Goff told the blog to forget about it and move on, heartbreak was evident on the sidelines. The Lions lost 27-23.

“It’s disappointing because you want to win that game – we should have won that game, but we didn’t,” Campbell said. “You know, we didn’t earn it. We did some good things early, real good things, but you’re going to see, this is this league — when things don’t go well, it’s your own fault.

“We’ve got to start doing the little (expletive) right. We’ve got to trust our teammates, man. We had control of that game and the crunch time, the high pressure, some (expletive) things went the wrong way for us . . . the things we see, that’s what I see.”

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.