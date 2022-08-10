‘We couldn’t do anything’: family drowned in Seoul basement during floods

SEOUL — At 4:40 pm Monday, a 13-year-old girl wrote a message to her 72-year-old grandmother, who was in the hospital, wishing her well and saying she was praying for her speedy recovery.

“How sweet of you, my little puppy!” grandmother answered.

This was the last time she spoke to her granddaughter.

Four hours later, floods from one of South Korea’s worst rainstorms rushed down the steps of a three-room semi-subterranean home in southern Seoul where a teenage girl lived with her 47-year-old mother and 48-year-old aunt.