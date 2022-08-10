‘We couldn’t do anything’: family drowned in Seoul basement during floods

SEOUL — At 4:40 pm Monday, a 13-year-old girl wrote a message to her 72-year-old grandmother, who was in the hospital, wishing her well and saying she was praying for her speedy recovery.
“How sweet of you, my little puppy!” grandmother answered.
This was the last time she spoke to her granddaughter.
Four hours later, floods from one of South Korea’s worst rainstorms rushed down the steps of a three-room semi-subterranean home in southern Seoul where a teenage girl lived with her 47-year-old mother and 48-year-old aunt.
The family moved into this house seven years ago. They knew the low-lying area was prone to flooding, but it was cheap and close to a government welfare center where an aunt with Down’s syndrome could get help.
Heavy rains that hit the Seoul metropolitan area from Monday to Wednesday morning left six people missing and at least nine people dead, including a family of three, highlighting the plight of South Korea’s urban poor, as well as housing crisis in the country and growing inequality.
According to neighbors and representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the water gushed with such force that the family could not open the only door. The girl’s mother knocked on the door and called the neighbors for help. Neighbors called the state emergency response hotline 119 on behalf of the family, but so many flood victims called that their calls did not go through.
Two neighbors tried to rescue the family through the window of the house at street level, but they were unable to get through the steel bars covering the window. “Water filled the house so quickly that we couldn’t do anything about it,” Jeon Ye-sun, 52, a neighbor. told reporters.
Mr. Chung rushed home on Monday evening after his daughter told him on the phone that water was pouring through the windows into their own semi-subterranean home. He broke windows to save his three daughters. But he and another neighbor could not contact their neighbors.
By the time rescuers pumped out the water early Tuesday morning, they found a family of three dead.
South Korea’s urban poor often live in flood, or semi-underground houses. The danger of flooding these underground homes was dramatized in the South Korean film Parasite, which became the first foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.
One of the nine dead was a woman in her 50s who also lived in a semi-underground house in Seoul. She escaped the flood but returned home to save her cat and didn’t make it out alive.
In Seoul, a city where sky-high housing prices are one of the biggest political issues, living in grand style in towering apartment buildings built by the country’s conglomerates like Samsung and Hyundai is a status symbol.
But the poor often live in cheap, damp and musty flood. Hundreds of thousands of people live in such homes in a congested metropolis where they struggle to find work, save money and educate their children to overcome growing inequality.
For years, Seoul has offered assistance to those living in such basement apartments by providing them with pumps and other flood control equipment. He also repaired sewer systems in low-lying areas to speed up the drainage of rainwater. The government has urged those living in semi-underground basements to move into state-owned apartments with low rents.
However, thousands of families live in flood, fearing a flood every monsoon season. They build small sandbag dams around their houses. When the flood waters recede, they leave their clothes and furniture to dry in the alleys. In a 2020 survey, more than half of the 500 semi-underground households in two districts of Siheung, southwest of Seoul, reported that their homes had been flooded with rainwater.
“When I got home from work, I found my flood under water”, semi-underground inhabitant wrote on South Korean web portal Naver on Tuesday. “I felt like the heavens were falling on me.”
On Tuesday, when President Yoon Seok-yeol visited the area where the family of three died, their house was still waist-deep in water. Pillows, furniture and plastic bags floated inside. Mr. Yun had to squat outside to look into the house through a window at street level.
The area was littered with trash bags, rain-damaged furniture and electronics that families had pulled from their basements. “There is almost nothing we can save,” said Park Kyung-ja, 77, who has lived in the neighborhood for 26 years.
Choi Tae-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Relief Headquarters, blamed the flood waters for blocking the door of the family’s home. But neighbors have accused the government of failing to warn residents of the coming floods. According to local media and neighbors, the city did not issue a warning about the danger of a nearby stream spilling until 9:21 p.m. Monday.
From their home, the family of three called neighbors between 8 and 9 pm asking for help because they couldn’t get out. The teen’s mother, identified only by her surname Hong by police and local media, also called the mother at the hospital at 8:37 p.m., saying she couldn’t open the door because of the flood. according JoongAng Ilbo daily newspaper.
“When I got out and rushed to their house, it was already full of water and I couldn’t see the inside.” — Kim In Sook, neighbor said reporters. Police and firefighters were able to pump out the water only a few hours later.
Hong Suk Chul, 46, who lives in a semi-underground house next door, left at 7:45 pm on Monday to have lunch with his wife. When the couple returned home 40 minutes later, they were shocked to find the alley flooded. Their house was flooded with water.
“The rain was falling so fast and furiously, and the pressure on the drainage pipes underground was so strong that they burst, exacerbating the flooding,” Mr Hong said. “My wife and I couldn’t have figured it out if we were trapped inside.”
Some household items belonging to the family of three stood outside the four-story building on Wednesday, including a white teddy bear. In the underground garage, four cars were covered in mud.
“The heavy rains were the worst in 115 years,” President Mr. Yun said during a meeting with emergency officials on Wednesday. “The poor and the weak are more vulnerable to natural disasters. Our country will be safe when they feel safe.”