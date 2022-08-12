“We are flour between two millstones”

We have a saying in Afghanistan: people age based on the grief they have experienced, not on the number of years they have lived.
A year after evacuating Kabul, as the Taliban swept through the city I’ve called home for nearly a decade, those words come back to me every time I look at my face in the mirror. My hair turned gray, the wrinkles on my forehead deepened. When I send my photos to my mom, who still lives in Afghanistan, she writes: “What have you done to yourself?”
On August 15, 2021, the morning began as a normal working day, but in a matter of hours, my family and I had to pack a few backpacks and leave the country. We left behind everything from diaries to books and family photos.
My life and the lives of millions of other Afghans have been turned upside down.
We are still trying to figure out what happened. Our physical selves are the most visible reminder of how our lives have changed dramatically on a summer day—a reminder that we still exist, though we feel so whom we escaped.
I am currently in the United States, and although I am physically safe, my psychological well-being is far from it. Everything is so different here and I have no idea how most things work: where do I park my car? How to pay bills? And by the way, how does American health insurance work?
As we boarded this huge American cargo plane that seemed to be screaming as it took off from Kabul International Airport, the American troops on board told us where to sit, but they didn’t tell us how difficult our lives were about to become.
So now I have to work hard not to miss the rent, otherwise I won’t be able to rent the house again. Did you know when you rent a house or car, they check your credit history? But when you are new to the country, you don’t have it.
A feeling of loneliness hangs over me, and I think it may be here for a while. Life in America seems so focused on the individual. The people I see loitering on the streets are happy to be on their own. They don’t have big families like we have in Afghanistan. They don’t see their relatives as often as we do. They seem so busy—too busy to make a meaningful connection with someone like me.
In Afghanistan, there are greeting customs that everyone follows before speaking. “How are you? How is your family? How is your work going?” We always laughed about it in Kabul, but now I miss him a lot.
It has been a year of worry, worries and sorrows for so many Afghans. And when the distance between my new American neighbors and me became almost palpable, I contacted my Afghan friends scattered around the world.
They, like me, have invested so much in government and lifestyle that we never expected the collapse or what the United States would leave behind when the Taliban got close.
When I asked my friends how they feel a year after we ran away, their answers brought me to tears. I was never known to be an emotional person and almost took pride in always being stoic. Even when I was a child, my parents took me to the doctor because I never cried.
But right now, almost no one I know in Afghanistan or outside the country is doing well.
And I cry. Often.
Khalid Abidi, a school friend of mine, ran a huge project for Afghanistan’s state power company. Before the Taliban came to power, his career was going very well.
Despite several job offers abroad, he chose to remain in Afghanistan. But last month he told me he lost everything after the new Taliban government canceled the project.
Khalid is still in Afghanistan. He cannot find a way to leave.
“Perhaps I have aged 100 years,” he said. “I can’t sleep for days and nights, I’m mentally destroyed.”
“There is no life and no future in Afghanistan, it is complete darkness.”
Oroj Hakimi, a former Reuters journalist in Kabul who fled to the West, is grappling with similar problems. “I have worked so hard for freedom of speech and have invested ten years of my life,” she told me. “But with the coming to power of the Taliban, I lost everything. It hurts so much, it hurts so much that it can’t be put into words.”
Oruj, 33, said she has aged a lot in the last year. The grief over the collapse of Afghanistan showed on her face shortly after the fall of Kabul. Streams of gray hair seemed to grow overnight, she says, and when she FaceTimed with friends and family, they kept talking about the changes in her face.
She lived in Kabul and spent most of the night dining at the same table at her parents’ house with her mother, father, siblings, and often extended family. But now her loved ones are scattered across three different countries. “My sisters are stuck in Afghanistan, my parents are in Pakistan, and I am in another part of the world.”
Oroj first experienced the life of a refugee as a child in the 1990s. Her father worked in the Soviet-backed government, and when the Taliban came to power in 1996, they were forced to leave Afghanistan. Last summer, she again had to seek asylum in the same country, Pakistan.
“I feel like last year is a hundred years old,” she said. “I’ve been through so much and lost so much.”
So many friends I’ve talked to feel the same way. As the anecdotes unfolded, I couldn’t help but think of another saying we have in Afghanistan: “We are the flour between two millstones.”
I shudder thinking that my generation has been reduced to dust, caught between the fear of being a refugee and watching the Taliban destroy the country we grew up in.
But for now, all we can do is wake up, look at ourselves in the mirror, and hope that today, even if only briefly, will be better.