“We are flour between two millstones”

“There is no life and no future in Afghanistan, it is complete darkness.”

Oroj Hakimi, a former Reuters journalist in Kabul who fled to the West, is grappling with similar problems. “I have worked so hard for freedom of speech and have invested ten years of my life,” she told me. “But with the coming to power of the Taliban, I lost everything. It hurts so much, it hurts so much that it can’t be put into words.”

Oruj, 33, said she has aged a lot in the last year. The grief over the collapse of Afghanistan showed on her face shortly after the fall of Kabul. Streams of gray hair seemed to grow overnight, she says, and when she FaceTimed with friends and family, they kept talking about the changes in her face.

She lived in Kabul and spent most of the night dining at the same table at her parents’ house with her mother, father, siblings, and often extended family. But now her loved ones are scattered across three different countries. “My sisters are stuck in Afghanistan, my parents are in Pakistan, and I am in another part of the world.”

Oroj first experienced the life of a refugee as a child in the 1990s. Her father worked in the Soviet-backed government, and when the Taliban came to power in 1996, they were forced to leave Afghanistan. Last summer, she again had to seek asylum in the same country, Pakistan.

“I feel like last year is a hundred years old,” she said. “I’ve been through so much and lost so much.”

So many friends I’ve talked to feel the same way. As the anecdotes unfolded, I couldn’t help but think of another saying we have in Afghanistan: “We are the flour between two millstones.”