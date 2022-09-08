“We all need to come together,” says Cree chief James Smith after the knife tragedy.

Cree chief James Smith and other Saskatchewan First Nations leaders comforted the devastated community and families of the victims on Thursday, the day after a man accused of stabbing was captured and later died.

Chief Wally Burns says now is the time to start the healing process.

“We all need to come together as a community, as Canadians as a whole,” said Burns, who shook hands with family members of the victims before taking the podium on Thursday.

“No words can convey the feelings that we are experiencing. Many of us – families, members – seek help.”

Miles Sanderson, 32, the main suspect in the violent attacks, was arrested near Rostern, Sask around 3:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, according to the RCMP. It is said that shortly after he was taken into police custody, he began to experience health problems. was pronounced dead in a hospital in Saskatoon .

Ten people were killed and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree area and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask over Labor Day weekend.

Those counts do not include Miles or his brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, who was also charged before he was found dead on Monday.

The victims include a lifeguard, a 78-year-old widower and a mother who died protecting her children, her family said.

Community members take part in a candlelight picket in downtown Saskatoon on September 7, 2022. A gathering was held in memory of the mass stabbing victims of the nation James Smith Cree and Weldon, Sask. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Thursday’s grim gathering of at least 100 people on James Smith Island, about 100 miles northeast of Saskatoon, included prayers, fumigation, a steam room and a ceremonial fire.

“There are a lot of emotions right now,” Burns said. “We don’t wish this on anyone.”

There was also a powerful moment of forgiveness between the brother of one of the victims and the partner of one of the alleged attackers.

Darryl Burns, who lost his sister Lydia Gloria Burns, embraced wife Damien Sanderson, charged with first-degree murder after Sunday’s attacks.

“Our family is here to forgive,” said Darryl Burns. “This woman shouldn’t have to carry that kind of guilt, shame and responsibility.”

Community members hugged Damien’s wife as she sobbed.

Darryl Burns (right) hugs Damien Sanderson’s widow during a press conference at the James Smith Cree Nation on Thursday. Sanderson, who was found dead on Monday, was charged with stabbing 10 people, including Burns’ sister, Gloria, 61. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Calls for protection of indigenous forces

Burns and other leaders called on provincial and federal governments to help the community establish a tribal police service and fund local addiction treatment centers.

Saskatchewan has First Nations police, but these are currently only provided in some areas of Treaty 4. The James Smith Cree Nation participates in Treaty 6.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlott of the Prince Albert Grand Council said he would meet with Ottawa to secure funding to set up a tribal police force.

“The criminal justice system has once again failed indigenous peoples,” said Hardlott, who called for a transitional system for dangerous criminals.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey said the Mounties are committed to working with Indigenous peoples on community-based solutions and increasing Indigenous recruitment.

“This will never happen again, this senseless violence,” Lucky said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also attended the press conference and once again offered his condolences.

“All of Canada is with you at this very difficult time,” Mo said.

The James Smith chiefs presented Mo with a medallion urging him to keep his promises to the indigenous peoples.

Support is available to anyone affected by the latest reports. You can speak to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada call 1-866-585-0445 or send a WELLNESS message to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It’s free and confidential.

The Hope for Wellness Hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous peoples in Canada. Mental health counseling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.