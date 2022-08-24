New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyle Larson won Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, New York, but it didn’t come without some controversy over his move in the final laps.

With about five laps remaining, Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott and the No. 9 sent the car wide. The move helped Larson pick up the win and secure his spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

Elliott was clearly frustrated at the end of the race. He started from pole position and finished fourth.

Larsson and the rest of the race team had a meeting the next day to discuss what had happened.

“I think things should have played out differently and Monday would have been a lot better for me,” Larson told reporters from Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday. via NASCAR.com. “It was productive. In the end, it was positive to have that discussion. I’m ready to move on from it and look forward to Daytona and the playoffs.”

Larsson added: “One thing’s for sure, we all want to win. We’ll work really hard to do it. In the end, I should probably have a little more respect next time.”

Alex Bowman, who also competes for Hendrick Motorsports, told reporters that something will happen between Elliott and Larsson because of the competitiveness and how well they do on road courses.

“That’s exactly what happens on the racetrack when you have two of the best guys on road courses in that scenario, the front racing resumes for wins,” Bowman said. “You do it enough times, eventually something is going to happen.”

The final regular-season race is Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. All eyes will be on Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Eric Jones and Bubba Wallace.