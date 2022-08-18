Waterloo Regional Police and community groups tackle hate graffiti through recovery processes

There have been at least six hate-motivated graffiti incidents in the Waterloo, Ontario area this month, according to police.

From graffiti found at a bus stop in Kitchener and at Waterloo LRT station, to symbols on a building in Cambridge and the front door of a business in Waterloo ⁠, these incidents are a priority for police.

“These things always make me anxious,” said a sergeant at the Waterloo Regional Police Headquarters. Eric Boynton, Diversity and Inclusion Management.

“We’ll see if this is a trend or an anomaly,” he added, noting that each month police typically receive five to ten reports of incidents of hate, such as arguments or graffiti.

As the police continue to investigate and eventually prosecute these crimes, they will build on a process that has been improved over the past five years to emphasize restorative action, an approach that some members of affected communities have been craving.

“Historically, we’ve approached these things solely from a criminal perspective… But we’ve realized that we can’t arrest the way out of racism or hate crimes,” Boynton said.

Engaging with victims makes sense and shows our support, but also different interactions with perpetrators when we can, to make sure these things don’t happen in the future and hopefully achieve a restorative outcome from the harm. – staff Sergeant. Eric Boynton, Waterloo Regional Police Service

According to federal governmentrestorative practices provide “opportunities for victims, offenders, and communities affected by crime to communicate (directly or indirectly) the causes, circumstances, and consequences of that crime, and to meet their associated needs.”

Used across Canada and supported by legislation, government programs and policies, Restorative Justice “encourages meaningful participation and accountability and provides an opportunity for healing, redress and reintegration,” according to the federal website.

The City of Waterloo issued a statement this week condemning recent graffiti incidents.

“There is no place for hate, racism, or any other harmful ‘ism’ that is intended or causes fear or harm to different people, people in the 2sLGBTQ+ community, the Indigenous community, or any other person in our community,” Boynton said.

He said the police are looking at incidents through a lens of fairness, diversity and inclusiveness, providing support to victims and engaging with community organizations in the process of prosecuting offenders whenever possible.

A person convicted of a hate graffiti incident usually faces criminal charges such as mischief, as graffiti itself is not a crime under the Penal Code.

“There is a section in the Criminal Code that allows for an increase in the sentence if it is proven that this crime was motivated by hatred,” Boynton said.

Investigation continues after hate-motivated graffiti was discovered in the King Street North and Dupont Street areas of Waterloo. Call the police or @Waterloocrime with information. Anonymous tips can also be sent to https://t.co/NvtqFvWWVb. Details: https://t.co/DtIFCxxwIW. pic.twitter.com/nwKCqjtfOx –@WRPSToday

Boynton said that in recent years other options have been suggested in individual cases to ensure that the offender acknowledges the harm done and stops the behavior, such as attending social dialogue circles, volunteering with affected members of the community, or participating in grassroots educational programs. . organizations such as Community Justice Initiatives (CJI).

Sarah Shafik is director of research, advocacy and youth programs for the KW Muslim Women’s Coalition, one of the organizations that works with the CJI.

Shafik said communities are pushing for remedial measures for hate crimes and he is pleased that this is now formally integrated into the police process.

“It is absolutely essential,” she said. “Restorative Response seeks to correct these relationships and re-educate or remove disinformation, as well as provide [offenders] a chance for dialogue, a chance to actually connect and meet the “other” they hate.

“We know that throwing someone in jail, punishing them in this way may not solve their hatred, their ignorance, their wrong education,” she said, adding that such an approach could help prevent crime.

Shafik said the coalition has not heard of hate graffiti directed against the Muslim community recently. However, he received a report of an incident directed against another group through his online tool for reporting people who witnessed or witnessed incidents of hatred or discrimination. However, these incidents have wider implications.

“Maybe it’s targeted at a specific person, but then the whole community is seeing that… there’s an element of secondary trauma, because that’s what the community is seeing – a sense of insecurity in the place where they live.”

More reports welcome

Boynton said the disproportionate number of incidents of graffiti this month could point to several outcomes, such as more people going to the police ⁠—a growing trend.

“Are we seeing an increase in these things or are we seeing an increase in trust that leads to more messages? This is something we have partially observed over the past few years.”

However, according to him, the number of police officers does not match the number of community groups, which means that not enough people report incidents.

“I hope this number will increase in the sense that we will see more reports of such things,” he said.

“I know there are a lot of people who are afraid to contact the police, but… we really want to know about these things, so at least we can support the victims… and if we can identify who did what, there are so many people “. there are many ways to solve this problem, besides the address and the fee.”