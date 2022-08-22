Waterloo international student warns of rent scam as police investigate

An international student at the University of Waterloo in Ontario says she longed to move into a new home ahead of the fall semester, but lost her savings and struggles with poor mental health after being the victim of rent fraud.

“Before, I had one problem: to find housing. But now I have two problems: finding a place to live and getting my money back… I can’t focus on my studies,” said Armina Soleimani, who moved to Ontario from Iran three years ago to get her PhD in systems engineering.

Soleimani’s experience comes after multiple warnings from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and officers confirm they are investigating multiple reports of rent scams in the university area this month.

Soleimani said that about two months ago she started looking for a new rented apartment near the university to secure a place before her current lease expires on August 31.

How did it happen

Earlier this month, she found an online listing from someone claiming to be a tenant through a Facebook group popular with students. The woman said she wanted to sublet an apartment in a building on Columbia Street West in Waterloo. Soleimani arranged a personal meeting with the woman on August 6.

Soleimani said the woman, who claimed to be a student, gave her a tour of the furnished apartment and then they signed a lease.

She said the woman demanded that Soleimani pay $2,000 in cash to cover the first and last month’s rent and a key deposit.

“I got suspicious and asked her for ID,” Soleimani said. “I asked her to go to the main entrance of the building, where there were two security cameras, and I paid her.”

Suleimani said the woman gave her a key, which turned out to be fake, and she was told it would work on the day of entry, so he had no opportunity to try it out ahead of time to see if it would unlock the building. .

Soleimani also said she kept in touch with the woman through Facebook, but noticed a few days later that the woman’s Facebook page had been deleted. When Soleimani went to check on the apartment, she ran into a building manager who informed her that the woman had scammed her and that there were other victims.

From what Soleimani understands, the woman did not actually live there. She also understands, based on what the building manager told her, that the woman herself was subletting the apartment from another person who was subletting it.

It is not known who actually lives there. CBC News contacted the current and former management company for details, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Multiple reports of rental scams in the University of Waterloo area are being investigated, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service officials. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Police investigation

Soleimani said she immediately contacted local police and campus officials.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service told the CBC it could not comment on specific cases, but confirmed that it was investigating a report of rent scams in the university area that occurred on August 6 and 7.

Police said they were contacted by three people who were scammed after responding to online ads for subletting an apartment.

“Persons met with the suspect in person before the victims paid the suspect for renting an apartment. The victims later learned that the rental was a scam and received no response when they tried to contact the suspect again,” the police said in a statement. news release.

Police are currently looking for a female suspect who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall with long brown hair. Anyone with information is encouraged to report it or send an anonymous message to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The University of Waterloo says it is aware of Soleimani’s situation and is doing everything it can to help.

“Fortunately, she has already done a lot of the right things, but we are very sorry to learn that, despite her best efforts and precautions to protect herself, she has found herself in a difficult situation,” Nick Manning, Assistant Vice President of Communications, Ob it says in a statement emailed to CBC News.

The university offers emergency loans and scholarships for struggling students. Soleimani confirmed that the school offered her a $2,000 scholarship.

Soleimani has requested housing on campus but is on the waiting list. Manning said the waiting list exists because of the high number of residency applications.

Targeting “desperate” students

Soleimani said she believes scammers are going out of their way to target international students or those who are struggling to find a place weeks before school.

“At this time, students are desperate, they just want to find a place,” she said. “I think right now I’m aware of a few [red] flags, but I was under pressure to find a place. When protecting yourself from homelessness is your priority, you can’t focus on other things.

“There are many international students… who are unsuccessfully looking for a place… We have no choice but to trust people, and I know that many other students who come from abroad have no choice but to use online applications” , she added, noting that the language barrier also complicates the process.

Soleimani said the situation affected her mental health and prevented her from focusing on her studies and research. She hopes her story will raise awareness and help others.

“I just want to warn other students. I don’t want anyone to be in the same situation.”

The Waterloo Regional Police have released safety tips and advice for people looking for housing that can be found here.