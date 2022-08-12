type here...
CANADA Water shortages force Iqaluit to declare a state of...
CANADA

Water shortages force Iqaluit to declare a state of emergency

By printveela editor

Stantec engineers built these pipes in mid-August to pump water from Nameless Lake to the Iqaluit Reservoir on Lake Geraldine. (Kieran Oudtshoorn/CBC)

The city of Iqaluit declares a state of emergency due to historically low water levels caused by a lack of rain this summer.

The move allows the municipality to begin pumping water from a nearby lake, called Nameless Lake or Qiqiqtalik Lake, to fill a reservoir at Geraldine Lake before freezing.

Amy Elgersma, the city’s chief administrative officer and emergency coordinator, told the city council on Friday that the reservoir needs about 413,000 cubic meters to have enough water for the winter.

This is more than double the current amount.

Lake Geraldine, which supplies the city of Iqaluit, is located above the city next to the power plant. (David Gunn/CBC)

Deputy Mayor Solomon Ava asked if additional pumps would be needed to make up for the water shortage. He also informed the council that the body of water they called the Nameless Lake was actually known as Kikiktalik in the Inuktitut language.

Elgersma thanked Ava for the correct name of the lake and said that it has enough volume to fill the reservoir, which was confirmed by the research.

Graph. Kyle Sheppard asked if the city would need additional infrastructure to pump the required amount of water. The city will only be able to pump for another two months, meaning it will need to pump twice as much water as it did this summer.

Elgersma said the city has all the infrastructure it needs and consultants have determined it can offset low levels for 40 days or less if significant rainfall occurs.

Pipes have already been laid on Lake Kykiktalik. They will deliver water to the Apex River, which will then be pumped to the reservoir. This is the same as what was done in 2019.

The city expects to pump over 500 million liters of water.

The move will not affect the quality of drinking water the city can provide.

  • City of Iqaluit declares second water emergency in 2 years

The council voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency allowing water to be pumped from another body of water. Elgersma said that the latest they will start downloading will be September 1st.

The city has been warning residents to conserve water since May, but water shortages have been affecting Iqaluit since 2018.

In April, the federal government announced $214 million to upgrade the city’s water supply.

“I feel like some of my gray hair might be turning brown again,” Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell said at the time.

The money will be used to build a new reservoir next to Lake Geraldine.

  • City of Iqaluit asks residents to conserve water as reservoir runs out

Graph. Sheppard said the situation highlights how important it is to keep the public informed about the emergency. He said that people are used to the same messages and don’t realize the seriousness.

“We need new messages about the water conversation in our community,” he said.

“We need to conserve water…and really emphasize to our residents how important this is.”


