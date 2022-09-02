Watching in the stands or on TV, Serena Williams shone at the US Open.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images

Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK. As the first week of the US Open draws to a close, the tennis world is essentially in sports Worldfascinated by Serena Williams like never before in her 20+ years of dominance.

Why? Because she turns a moment that should have been about her legacy into a moment about her tennis.

She set the stage for this special Open by writing last month that it will probably be her last. New York responded in a way that only New York could, celebrating her video tribute to Queen Latifah and Oprah Winfrey. Big screens around the Arthur Ashe Stadium played a continuous stream of celebrities who had come to pay their respects. And, frankly, famous faces to be seen, right?

Sports Serena Williams says she plans to retire from tennis after US Open

The biggest event happened on the night of Williams’ first round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro – of course, it was respectful to get all the ‘we love you, you’re Serena GOAT’ messages on the first night of the tournament. But truth be told, because of the way Williams has played since she returned from a year-long injury absence, there was a chance she wouldn’t last long enough to get all the love.

But then she defeat Kovinic in direct sets. Two nights later, the tributes were again, albeit toned down, as Williams’ game continued to gain momentum. She is beat number two seed Anette Kontaveit in three sets. And suddenly the evolution (Williams’s favorite word) from heritage to tennis was in full swing. To the questions “Is this really your last tournament?” became “Can you win this tournament?”

After defeating Kontaveit, Williams said she tried to navigate both realities.

“I think basically I was blocking everything,” she said, “but at the same time, I was taking in a bit of it.” [because] I also want to enjoy the moment. I think these moments are clearly fleeting, so it’s important for me to hug a little, but also to understand that I’m here to focus and do my best for once.”



Enlarge this image toggle signature Sara Steer/Getty Images

Sara Steer/Getty Images

For those of us who sat in the stadium for both games, it was almost disorienting to watch video of Williams’ best moments on screen and then see her almost 41-year-old herself play with the same power, nuance and athleticism. And with every rocket pitch or thunder retaliation against Kovinic and Kontaveit, the admiration was unanimous: strangers high-fived the Williams winner or an ace, people hugged and stood in celebration. And roar. Always roars.

For an opponent, it was all a little overwhelming.

“I mean, I expected it,” Kontaveit said after the match, “but it was really hard. Something to be expected and I’ve seen it on [Williams’ previous match]but when you’re on the court it was hard. I knew this would happen, but yes, I guess you can’t learn from someone else’s mistakes. It was just a feeling that I had never experienced before.”

Kontaveit left the press conference in tears.

Today, Australian Ayla Tomlyanovic plays the role of “next?” in what fans are starting to say, this is another and probably the last path Williams will take to stardom. If, like the others, Tomljanovic sinks, don’t be surprised to hear Jimmy Connors mumbling. Commemorative US Open 1991when at the age of 39 and apparently “over the hill” he shed a fist tear and reached the semi-finals.

picture show Serena Williams is a great tennis player and much more.

Williams says she’s been training really hard in the run-up to this Open and now she’s happy to turn that into a consistent game during matches. Can she win it all?

“I can’t think that far [ahead], – she said. – I’m having fun and enjoying it. To be honest, I’ve had so many tough matches lately, I don’t know for how long, that I just feel like just being ready for everyone I play with is going to be very, very difficult and… going through these moments.”

Even if one of those moments ends in defeat, Williams could already claim some sort of victory—in a week, she’s turned her tournament run from a loving goodbye to a passionate game of guessing how long she can last.