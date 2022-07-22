Watchdog launches criminal investigation into deleted Secret Service text messages

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has opened a criminal investigation into the destruction of Secret Service text messages requested as part of an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, an official with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

A letter notifying the Secret Service of the investigation was directed to Director James Murray on Wednesday night, said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on pending investigations.

The existence of the criminal investigation was first revealed by NBC News.

In a statement, the Secret Service acknowledged receipt of the inspector general’s letter.

DHS Watchdog:The Secret Service deleted the Jan. 5 and 6 text messages after investigators requested the records

Secret Service Deleted Texts:The National Archives has asked the Secret Service to examine the deleted texts

“We reported the Inspector General’s request to the Select Committee on January 6th and we will conduct a full legal review to ensure that we are fully cooperative with all oversight efforts and do not conflict with each other,” the agency said.

Earlier this month, DHS Inspector General Joseph Caffrey notified the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees that the agency had deleted text messages from the day before and the day of the 2021 Capitol attack after the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general requested the communications. .

Live updates on today’s January 6 hearing:Former aides say Trump watched TV in the White House during the Capitol attack

“(DHS) notified us that several US Secret Service … text messages dated January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased as part of the device replacement program,” Kafri wrote. “As part of our assessment at the Capitol on January 6, (the inspector general) requested records of electronic communications from the USSS after the USSS had erased those messages.”

The Secret Service has acknowledged that some data was lost before inspections began when the service began resetting its mobile phones in January 2021, as part of a three-month system migration. But the agency maintained that its actions were not malicious.