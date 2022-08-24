Watchdog: Former Interior chief Zinke lied during casino probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department’s internal watchdog said Wednesday.

Zinke, who is now a Republican candidate for a new House seat in western Montana, made statements to investigators with “gross intent to mislead,” according to Inspector General Mark Greenblatt’s report.

Both Zinke and his former chief of staff, Scott Hommel, presented an inaccurate version of the circumstances under which “(Interior) made key decisions” on the casino project, the report said. “As a result, we conclude that Secretary Zinke and (Hommel) did not perform their duty in good faith when questioned.”

Zinke’s campaign could not immediately be reached for comment. But a letter from Zinke’s attorney, included in the report, called the finding that Zinke lacked candor “wrong and without merit.”

Advertisement

In comments to investigators, Zinke called the timing of the report — less than three months before the November election — “disturbing and inappropriate.” He asked to delay the report’s release until after the election, a request Greenblatt denied.

In an Aug. 3 letter from the law firm Schertler, Onorato, Mead & Sears, Zinke’s attorney called the IG’s report “distorted and misleading” and “failed to make clear that Secretary Zinke has not adopted any lobbyist position for or against any lobbyist. The (casino) project .” The attorney’s name was redacted in the IG report.

Zinke is accused of mishandling a request by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes of Connecticut to open a casino on non-tribal land in East Windsor, Connecticut. The request requires federal approval. The proposed site is close to a casino planned by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. MGM Casino opened in 2018.

Zinke neither approved nor denied the tribe’s request, instead sending it back to the tribe in September 2017.

The lack of action led to a federal ethics investigation, many of which are against Zinke, who served as interior secretary from March 2017 to January 2019. The state of Connecticut and the tribes also filed suit in 2017 alleging improper and undue political influence. , including from MGM, was behind the decision not to sign the contracts.

Advertisement

Among those Zinke spoke to during his talks was then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, urged Zinke not to approve the tribe’s request. Heller said he believes Zinke has no authority over the project because gaming does not occur on tribal lands. He said MGM representatives explained to him how the tribe would allow the casino to open just 13 miles from the Springfield site.

Both Zinke and MGM have denied any wrongdoing. In a 2019 interview with The Associated Press, Zinke denied reports that he lied to the Interior inspector general, saying he was asked twice about the casino decision and told the truth both times.

Advertisement

The inspector general’s office eventually shifted its focus from the casino decision to whether Zinke and Homel, his chief of staff, were truthful in their statements.

The Connecticut tribes ultimately decided to shelve plans for a jointly owned casino, citing the need to focus on their two existing casinos, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Associated Press writer Susan High in Hartford, Conn., contributed to this report.