Much-anticipated glimpse of “Yellowstone” season five shared in 2022 Video Music Awards on MTV.

Patriarch John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner, and his family are back with a vengeance, ready to defend their land.

A snapshot of what’s to come from Nov. 13, during the VMAs On Paramount+ It made the fans happy.

Leading the cast of "Yellowstone" is Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton.

(Fraser Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Behind the scenes of ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner: director, two-time Oscar winner and more

Fans took to social media to share their joy for the return of the beloved western, writing, “Yellowstone deserves at least one award show this season,” which would earn “Yellowstone” a nod from any Emmy Award nominations. This past year.

Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan, wrote on Twitter that “Bad Bunny got nothing this season.”

Ian Bohen took to his Twitter after the Season 5 teaser "Yellowstone" Released during the VMAs, the performer wrote that Bad Bunny was possessed "Nothing this season."

(Mark Sagliocco)

Costner reposted the trailer to his Instagram story. There is also a strong ensemble cast Forry J. SmithLuke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Gil Birmingham.

You can hear it in the teaser Costner’s character Say, “Let’s show the world who we are and what we do.”

"Yellowstone" returns for Season 5 in November.

(Paramount Network)

Yellowstone became such a huge success that it spawned a prequel series, “1883.” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.