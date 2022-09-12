New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrats across the country have made abortion a key midterm issue, but Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz disagrees — and he’s not alone.

“The average voter wants and wants some kind of bipartisan solution because they know in the middle where the truth often lies,” Oz told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.

Oz has faced attacks from Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, who wants to ban all abortions and portray the Republican nominee as extreme, but Oz believes his three exemptions — including rape, extramarital affairs and threats while the mother is alive — “are acceptable to a lot of people I talk to on the campaign trail.”

Abortion has become a critical midterm issue for Democrats after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which sent the issue of abortion bans and restrictions to state legislatures, and Democrats say the issue will help Republicans hope to win control of the House. and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.

At a rally Sunday with Planned Parenthood, Fetterman suggested abortion could be an issue that could win him a Senate seat. “Women are the reason we win,” Fetterman said. “Don’t piss off the women,” he added.

Oz and many Republican commentators believe abortion is not top of mind for most voters, and for most voters, the GOP position is more moderate than Fetterman and other Democrats are urging.

“My opponent, John Fetterman, believes you can have a full-term abortion at 38 weeks, and that doesn’t seem middle of the road to a lot of Pennsylvania voters. Actually, that sounds pretty extreme, so he won’t insist that I don’t believe in this general election, but it’s still true because He said in his debate while campaigning for the Democratic nomination,” Oz told Fox News.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, Democrats are campaigning that “reproductive rights” will be at risk if Republicans take control. Liberal pollster Celinda Lake told Fox News Digital that abortion access is a motivating factor for voters, especially for women and especially for Pennsylvania, because Oz is a doctor. She says it’s amazing to have pro-life views as a doctor.

“It’s a deal breaker for suburban women who are surprised that a doctor would go that far. And it’s going to energize young voters,” Lake said.

The idea that abortion could be an election-shaping issue in the midterms is supported by a look at several polls and ballot issues voters have weighed since June. Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state legislature to impose greater restrictions on abortion. And Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election for a congressional seat in New York in a tight race after making abortion a centerpiece of his campaign.

Recent Pennsylvania polling indicates only a slight increase in support for legal abortion without restrictions. A Franklin and Marshall A survey of Pennsylvania voters in August found that support for legal abortion “under any circumstances” rose from 35% in May to 37% in August after the Dobbs ruling. But support for legal abortion under “certain circumstances” stood at 52% in August, down from 54% in May, according to the poll. In the same poll, 46% of respondents said they were close to their views on social issues such as abortion and gay marriage, while 32% said Oz was in line with their views.

However, the tide in midterm elections has historically turned against the incumbent party, and voter registration had favored Republicans before Dobbs’ decision, said Peter Tovey of GOP digital agency Targeted Victory.

“I don’t think it’s fair to try to highlight a few events that happened in the last two months and ignore everything that happened in the last nine months,” Tovey told Fox News Digital.

Looking at voter registration data, Towey argues that before Dobbs’ decision, Pennsylvanians saw more Republicans register to vote, while Democrats lost registrations. And looking at overall registration data, Democrats have lost some of the edge. In 2020, Democrats had 685,818 more registered voters than Republicans. By September 6, 2022, that lead had fallen to 540,571 Department of State.

The Philadelphia Inquirer June reported that more women had registered to vote since the Dobbs decision, and the article suspected they were motivated to vote to protect abortion rights. However, voter registration is not a sign of voting.

“I think it’s wrong to say that someone who enrolls in July is going to be more excited than someone who enrolls in January,” Tovey said.

Abortion certainly inspired a certain amount of voters, but how many remains to be seen.

“It may have engaged some of their constituents who were very disillusioned or not enthusiastic about things coming out of DC, a portion of the electorate may have been energized on the issue,” Tovey said of the issue. “But at the end of the day, this election is going to be decided by the gas pedal, the brakes on the administration. I think it’s wrong to say that people are going to overshadow years of pain because of this one issue. High gas prices, high milk prices, high prices across the board. These are the issues people are going to vote on in November. There are

Oz was of the same mind.

“All Americans are concerned about kitchen table issues,” Oz told Fox News Digital. “Without exception, the number one issue I hear about is inflation and the role of the economy in people’s lives. Their earnings are being taken away from them. Their wages are not sustainable and they don’t like the fact that new taxes are coming.”

New York Post columnist Salena Zito told Fox News Digital that because abortion is legal in Pennsylvania — at least until the 23rd week of pregnancy or if the mother’s life is in danger — the issue is not a compelling one for many voters.

“Because abortion is legal for Pennsylvanians, it’s a less compelling reason to vote for one candidate over the other in the US Senate race between Oz and Fetterman,” Zito said. “Now that doesn’t mean Democrats won’t try to make it an issue, Planned Parenthood has already said it will spend millions to make it a top priority in states like Pennsylvania. Voters here are still heavily motivated by them. The effects of inflation, recession, crime and the fentanyl crisis are fueled largely by our open borders. “