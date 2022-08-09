WATCH LIVE: After Trump’s raid, supporters with signs, loud music cruise past Mar-a-Lago

A small crowd gathered across the street from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday night after former President Donald Trump said federal agents had raided his home in Palm Beach.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the FBI is involved in the search, which is linked to documents Trump removed from the White House last year.

In a statement, Trump did not say why the agents showed up at his Florida property but added that “this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Necessary items:What’s going on at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

A live feed from the Reuters news service showed local police guarding the entrance and driving cars, some making noise and expressing their opinion on Trump.

Watch it live here:

Look inside Mar-a-Lago