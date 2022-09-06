Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, Subscribe here.

Lisa Kudrow slams Spencer Pratt, saying “the rudest moment I’ve ever had with a human being” happened with the “Friends” actress.
(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Not so friendly-‘Friends star Lisa Kudrow slammed by Spencer Pratt: ‘One of the worst human beings I’ve ever met.’ Continue reading…

Emotional Ovation- Brendan Fraser broke down in tears as ‘The Whale’ received a 6-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Continue reading…

Back to business- ‘Yellowstone’ actress Q’orianka Kilcher returns for season 5 after insurance fraud allegations Continue reading…

Disclosure – ‘Boy Meets World’ star Maitland Ward explains why she left Hollywood: ‘I’m authentic now.’ Continue reading…

Maitland Ward chronicles her path to the world of adult film in a new memoir.

Standing Ground- Janice Dickinson doesn’t regret the ‘America’s Next Top Model’ comments she often sees as fat shaming. Continue reading…

RIP- Luke Bell’s family say the singer battled mental illness before his death aged 32: ‘We are heartbroken.’ Continue reading…

A story of survival- NCIS’ star Paulie Perrette reveals she survived a massive stroke: ‘I’m still here.’ Continue reading…

Paulie Perrette, best known for her role on "NCIS," has revealed that she survived a major health scare.

Serious charges- Tiffany Haddish breaks silence after child molestation lawsuit: ‘It’s not funny at all.’ Continue reading…

A touching tribute- Dave Grohl breaks down in tears on stage while performing ‘Times Like These’ at a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. Continue reading…

Royal Confessions- Meghan Markle gives first address after stepping down as senior royal: ‘I wonder if I’m good enough.’ Continue reading…

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022.
Fox News First

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.