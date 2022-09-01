WATCH – Influencers Kyrin Potts and Marika Sila on creating their Snapchat series | video

type here...
Reclaimed addresses Indigenous cultural issues from a Generation Z perspective

What is the atmosphere like? How do you feel? What did you think?

Let’s meet some cool newsmakers and ask them our burning questions.

Have an idea for Vibe Check? Send it to us at cbckidsnews@cbc.ca

Marika Sila and Kayrin Potts are indigenous people on social media whose posts often get thousands of views.

Together they have over half a million followers and pave the way for indigenous youth.

On July 12, they became the hosts of Snapchat’s first original Canadian series. restored.

“[Reclaimed is] quite a deep dive into indigenous culture today,” said Potts, Sioux representative Alexis Nakota in Alberta.

“We’re really learning and digging deep into the recovery of cultural traditions and social issues… from a Generation Z perspective.”

The Snapchat series is also entirely led by indigenous producers and content creators.

Marika Sila, an Inuk of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, is a multi-talented influencer, actress and stunt performer.

She told CBC Kids News that shows like restored enable indigenous youth to see themselves reflected on the screen.

“It’s so important for young people to have someone to look up to,” Sila said.

Can hosts restored vibe with our questions?

Click on the video below to see the duo talk about their work and play This or That?

Any other questions?﻿Would you like to tell us how we are doing? Use the “Send Us Feedback” link below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️

MAIN IMAGE CREDIT: Snapchat, graphic design by Jeanne McGinn.

