New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Vice President Mike Pence is no stranger to Iowa and New Hampshire, two states that kick off the presidential nominating calendar.

Pence, who is reportedly seriously considering a 2024 White House bid, has already made three trips to each state since former President Donald Trump’s administration ended a year and a half ago.

But this week, Pence will turn up the volume on speculation that he is continuing to lay the groundwork for a White House run with back-to-back appearances in the states and visits to two iconic settings considered must-stops for the potential. Actual Presidential Candidates — “Politics and Eggs” at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and the Iowa State Fair.

Pence has been traveling the country for the past year and a half, helping fellow Republicans running for re-election in 2022. And with the midterms less than three months away, Pence is already gathering powerful momentum as the GOP aims to win back congressional majorities and build on their already strong control of state governments.

2024 Prelude: Pence’s Moves Prepare Former VP for White House Run

Those stops include Iowa, New Hampshire, as well as South Carolina and Nevada, which feature the third and fourth contests on the GOP presidential nominating calendar. Four states on the primary and caucus calendar are called carve-out or early voting states.

“He has friends everywhere, including Iowa and New Hampshire,” a source close to the former vice president told Fox News. And the source admitted that “when you go to those states, you get a lot more media coverage.”

Pence will be very busy in New Hampshire on Wednesday, starting with his appearance on “Politics and Eggs” at St. Anselm College. This year is the third edition of “Politics and Eggs” to feature a Republican presidential contender, after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a 2016 White House candidate, and term-limited Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appeared in the spring.

“It certainly takes the race for the White House to a higher level,” Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, told Fox News. “It’s a complete sales event and it shows the level of interest in the former vice president.”

Trump easily wins CPAC Texas 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll

After an appearance at St. Anselm College, Pence will hold a small business stop in Goffstown before heading to New Hampshire’s North Country to help Republican state Senate candidates, where White House hopefuls don’t travel with much frequency. And then headlining a gathering of GOP leadership from the state’s three northern counties taking place at the famed Mount Washington resort.

Two days later — Friday — Pence will be in Iowa for a two-day swing, including a stop at the State Fair.

“In Iowa, all political eyes are on the state — every person running for office in Iowa this year is at the state fair,” the source said. And along with New Hampshire’s “Politics and Eggs,” the source asserts, “It’s one of the great places to go to get a lot of attention for the people you’re trying to support.”

While in Iowa, Pence will also headline a fundraiser for longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is running for re-election this year., And campaign with Iowa state Sen. Jack Nunn, the GOP nominee in the state’s only Democratic-held congressional district and a major attraction at Bremer County GOP fundraisers.

Cotton moved to New Hampshire

Another potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, will beat Pence by one day in New Hampshire.

First on Fox: New Tom Cotton book takes aim at left-wing foreign policy

Cotton, a two-term senator and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, will headline the New Hampshire GOP’s annual golf tournament Tuesday at the picturesque Wentworth at the Sea Golf Club in Rye. He will also headline a fundraiser in Manchester for Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly as well as a reception for the Salem GOP.

Like Pence, Cotton has made several trips to four early voting states over the past year and a half.

Hogan stopped by the Iowa State Fair

Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan became the first of the GOP White House hopefuls to make a stop at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

Hogan is competing to make a stop by the IOWA State Fair, a potential first in 2024

Hogan flipped pork chops in the pork tent with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds while at the state fair. He paid tribute to law enforcement at the Heroes Tent, and earlier in the day he was in Boone, Iowa, where Rep. Hosted a Law Endorsement Roundtable discussion with Randy Feenstra.

Hogan told Fox News last month during a barnstorming trip through New Hampshire that he could launch a 2024 Republican presidential campaign if he saw that “there’s a path to victory, there’s a lane, and I have a chance.”

And during a trip to Iowa, He reiterated, “I want to be a rationalist and I want to be someone in the Republican Party and in the country that talks about issues that people care about. I’ve been a national leader on some of these issues. I have had some success in a very tough blue state in the country.”

Cruz, Noem, Ricketts, DeSantis, and Scott

Sen. of Texas. Ted Cruz, reportedly trying for another White House run, and Govs. South Dakota’s Christy Noem and Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts — seen by political prognosticators as potential presidential contenders — were in Nevada on Saturday, attending the annual Basque Fry hosted by former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the 2022 Republican Senate nominee.

Watch 2024: Cruz tells Fox News to ‘wait and see’ what Trump will do

Another possible GOP contender in 2024 — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — kicked off five days of campaigning this weekend on behalf of Trump-backed Republican Senate, House and gubernatorial nominees. DeSantis’ first stops on Sunday were in Arizona and neighboring New Mexico.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s only black Republican and a rising star in the GOP’s re-election bid this year, continues to play down speculation that he may have national ambitions in 2024.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But Scott seems to be increasing his national stature.

“Proud Black Republican