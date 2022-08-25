Waste of time needs a decision, but the drama of death must live on

IIn the 76th minute of Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool, Lisandro Martinez pushes the ball and collapses in a cramp. While he lies motionless in his six-yard box like an extra from 1917, Michael Oliver stops play. After fifty-three seconds, the game resumes.

In the 87th minute, Martinez’s taller partner was accidentally seized with a cramp – this time in both legs of Rafael Varane, poor fellow. He straightens them out like a Playmobil and drops them carefully. Roberto Firmino graciously offers his hand. The lizard refuses – there is a tiny moment when he is dragged a few inches across the floor on his back, like a dog with worms. By the time David de Gea took the goal kick, United were 45 seconds closer to winning.

‘It was just perfect’: TikTok launch tactics in European football Read more

When Mohamed Salah scores minutes before Varane is knocked down, we are dealing with a classic of the refusing genre. Bruno Fernandes hold on – my ball, take yours. Salah is on the move. Fernandez was somehow blind in one eye. About a minute later, United started the game.

A triple substitution for United takes about a minute as they come out one after the other. It’s all a classic waste of time. A minimum five-minute break is suggested. This is the ideal amount. Both too little and too much. Five minutes seems like the shortest possible time for a game in which one side has been losing for some time. But in fact, there could be much more.

Every team does it, and it fits in perfectly with our tribalism. When you win, you barely notice it; when you lose, rage boils up inside as the goalkeeper puts the ball in, steps forward to shoot on goal, and then slowly returns to redirect it and move it a centimeter.

Every team does this – when you win, you hardly notice; when you lose rage inside boils

There is amazing clip playing in the South African league rounds in 2020 where Mamelody Sundowns, in a 2-1 lead, takes a corner in the 82nd minute. One player stands over him, wastes time and gets a warning for wasting time. He then leaves for his teammate to do the same. Having received a warning, he steps aside to be taken by a third player. He also received a warning – and more than two minutes after the corner was taken – the original taker comes back and scores. This is great entertainment. Commentators are hysterical.

And that’s before we even look at goal celebrations, late hand-to-hand fights, players feigning injuries, and Kasper Schmeichel refusing to hand over the ball to a desperate centre-forward who intercepted the ball.

Wasting time works – judges don’t add enough. During the 2018 World Cup on the site FiveThirtyEight analyzed 32 matches. In these games, including the use of FIFA stoppage recommendations (e.g. 30 seconds for a substitution, etc.), it was determined that the average time that had to be added was 13 minutes 10 seconds – about twice as much as was added at the end of halves. : just under seven minutes.

France’s run to glory at the 2018 World Cup showed that they benefited from having to defend the lead for much less time than viewers might expect. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

One fix for this is simple. Stop the clock. After Barcelona’s goalless draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on the opening day of the season, Javi Hernandez was the latest manager to call for it. “For me, this is a ridiculous situation, and I do not single out Rayo here,” he said. “But I think we are the only sport where we never play regular time. Don’t we want fair play? Well, that would put an end to cheating.”

Mark Clattenburg suggested the same. in the daily mail in May. “I think there is a solution to all of this and that is 60-minute matches with a stopwatch, an idea that Pierluigi Collina, FIFA and Ifab are currently working on. It works in basketball and it can work in football too.”