Waste of time needs a decision, but the drama of death must live on

IIn the 76th minute of Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool, Lisandro Martinez pushes the ball and collapses in a cramp. While he lies motionless in his six-yard box like an extra from 1917, Michael Oliver stops play. After fifty-three seconds, the game resumes.
In the 87th minute, Martinez’s taller partner was accidentally seized with a cramp – this time in both legs of Rafael Varane, poor fellow. He straightens them out like a Playmobil and drops them carefully. Roberto Firmino graciously offers his hand. The lizard refuses – there is a tiny moment when he is dragged a few inches across the floor on his back, like a dog with worms. By the time David de Gea took the goal kick, United were 45 seconds closer to winning.
When Mohamed Salah scores minutes before Varane is knocked down, we are dealing with a classic of the refusing genre. Bruno Fernandes hold on – my ball, take yours. Salah is on the move. Fernandez was somehow blind in one eye. About a minute later, United started the game.
A triple substitution for United takes about a minute as they come out one after the other. It’s all a classic waste of time. A minimum five-minute break is suggested. This is the ideal amount. Both too little and too much. Five minutes seems like the shortest possible time for a game in which one side has been losing for some time. But in fact, there could be much more.
Every team does it, and it fits in perfectly with our tribalism. When you win, you barely notice it; when you lose, rage boils up inside as the goalkeeper puts the ball in, steps forward to shoot on goal, and then slowly returns to redirect it and move it a centimeter.
There is amazing clip playing in the South African league rounds in 2020 where Mamelody Sundowns, in a 2-1 lead, takes a corner in the 82nd minute. One player stands over him, wastes time and gets a warning for wasting time. He then leaves for his teammate to do the same. Having received a warning, he steps aside to be taken by a third player. He also received a warning – and more than two minutes after the corner was taken – the original taker comes back and scores. This is great entertainment. Commentators are hysterical.
And that’s before we even look at goal celebrations, late hand-to-hand fights, players feigning injuries, and Kasper Schmeichel refusing to hand over the ball to a desperate centre-forward who intercepted the ball.
Wasting time works – judges don’t add enough. During the 2018 World Cup on the site FiveThirtyEight analyzed 32 matches. In these games, including the use of FIFA stoppage recommendations (e.g. 30 seconds for a substitution, etc.), it was determined that the average time that had to be added was 13 minutes 10 seconds – about twice as much as was added at the end of halves. : just under seven minutes.
One fix for this is simple. Stop the clock. After Barcelona’s goalless draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on the opening day of the season, Javi Hernandez was the latest manager to call for it. “For me, this is a ridiculous situation, and I do not single out Rayo here,” he said. “But I think we are the only sport where we never play regular time. Don’t we want fair play? Well, that would put an end to cheating.”
Mark Clattenburg suggested the same. in the daily mail in May. “I think there is a solution to all of this and that is 60-minute matches with a stopwatch, an idea that Pierluigi Collina, FIFA and Ifab are currently working on. It works in basketball and it can work in football too.”
Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.
And at first glance, this seems like a vaguely reasonable idea. But no matter how annoying wasting time, there is a beauty in stopped time. Basketball is an interesting Clattenburg comparison because it has that excitement you see in every American movie of the 80s. But a watch doesn’t help in rugby or the NFL, where we all know the result but have to wait for someone to kick the ball out of play or sit on it.
Not knowing the exact end time of the game adds to the drama. Waiting for the fourth referee on the board, no matter what predicament your team is in, asking “Where did he come from?” what from?” and “How a lot?” shouted simultaneously from opposite sides of the earth. Why did one of us learn to whistle “fingers in the mouth”?
And great moments in football history happen in stoppage time. “Now you can pick up!” Jimmy Glass. Fergie time. Sergi Roberto vs PSG. Anthony Knockart, Manuel Almunia (how does he rebound?) and Troy Dini. Aguerooo. Of course, there will still be drama at the end. But there is a psychological moment for the players when the board goes up and you lose. And that roar of hope from the losing crowd when the scoreboard says six minutes.
Last season, the ball was in play for an average of just over 55 minutes in the Premier League. The shortest last season was West Ham against Brentford – 41 minutes 33 seconds. Stop the clock and do those 60 minutes and you will stay there forever.
Maybe getting the timing out of the referee’s hands would help improve accuracy, but if we lost it altogether, we’d let David Platt pass with the ball under his arm, purposefully puffing out his chest as he runs back and returns the ball to the center. place. We missed the referee with his hand raised, blowing the final whistle. We’ll miss 90 minutes. That’s 90 minutes of sheer hell, not 60. And we might even have missed the cramps – okay, that’s a stretch (pronounced by an angry opposing player).