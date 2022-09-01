New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday, police said.

Two men tried to break into the woman’s home in the 14600 block of Parkland, Washington, around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowner confronted the intruders and shot them, the sheriff’s office said. One of the suspects deployed pepper spray during the exchange.

Shotgun-wielding robber steals from dozens of Houston food trucks: reports

One of the suspects was seriously injured and was hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The other suspect escaped with unknown injuries.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspects but said they were unknown to the homeowner. No further details were released.