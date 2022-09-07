New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Washington woman jumped out of a moving car early Saturday and was abducted at knifepoint by a man she was trying to help.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2400 block of NE 28th Street in Camas, Washington around 4:32 a.m. to a call of a woman trespassing on property.

The caller told deputies the woman was knocking on her door and jumped out of a moving vehicle after being kidnapped in Vancouver. Arriving deputies found the woman in the front yard and appeared to be in distress.

The woman said a man approached her vehicle near Mill Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd and asked for water. She said she gave him some water, prompting him to enter her vehicle. Once inside, the man pulled out a knife, took control of the car and drove off with the woman in the area of ​​NE Street and NE 233rd Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Press release.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police find tire track marks, ‘smell of decay’ in search of Tennessee mother

At some point, the vehicle slowed down on the dirt road and the woman jumped out. She started knocking on the doors of nearby houses for help.

Deputies searched the area and found the stolen vehicle. The driver matched the description given by the woman and the chase began for just over 10 minutes. Deputies pinned down the vehicle and took the driver into custody after the vehicle was stopped at about 5:25 a.m. near NE 2nd Street and NE 115th Avenue.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, attempted escape and reckless driving. The suspect has not been identified and the jail was awaiting the results of identification efforts as of Tuesday. The woman’s identity has not been released.