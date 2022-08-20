New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Caleb Sharp, who previously pleaded guilty to killing one of his former classmates and shooting three other students at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington in 2017, was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Sharp, 20, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, spoke publicly for the first time in five years, apologizing for his actions before he was sentenced, according to the Spokesman-Review, a newspaper based in Spokane, Washington.

“I can only say one thing,” Sharpe said, according to the newspaper. “And that is, I’m sorry.”

In January, he pleaded guilty to premeditated murder, three counts of murder and second-degree assault for the attack on Sept. 13, 2017, Spokane’s Fox 28 reported.

Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched a music video about the school shooting before the rampage

“That day showed me the true cost of evil. Whatever this society had to pay, my family had to pay,” Sharp added, the newspaper reported. “From then and now, evil has no place in my heart.”

Friday morning’s court hearing turned somber as state prosecutors showed footage of the attack recorded by a school surveillance camera.

Sharp and his parents, Ben and Erica Sharp, watched the video as their son put down a duffle bag in the hallway before pulling out an AR-15 and shooting several high school students.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Ami Strahan, the mother of 15-year-old Sam Strahan, who died in the shooting, also watched and covered her face as the video showed her son shot twice and falling to the ground, the spokesman said.

The now-deceased 15-year-old confronted Sharpe during the shooting and tried to restrain him.

Officials: Student kills shooter at high school

Strahan spoke during the court hearing, where she called Sharp an “evil, hateful man” and pleaded with Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price to sentence him to the maximum prison term, Fox 28 reported.

Brooke Foley, Sharp’s public defender, asked for a 20-year sentence, citing his age and immaturity at the time of the shooting.

Foley argued that Sharpe should be considered a youthful offender because Washington state law says juveniles are less “culpable” for their crimes, the spokesman reported.

Foley asked the judge to consider the rest of Sharp’s life and his possible rehabilitation into the community after his sentence.

“His prospects for change and rehabilitation are strong,” the public defender argued, according to the spokesman’s report. “Justice is obeying the law even as it demands blood.”

School shootings in 2021 hit two-decade high, according to government reports

In response, Deputy Prosecutor Sharon Hedlund argued that a 35-year sentence would be more appropriate given the severity of the crime.

“His obsessive and compulsive tendencies were and are a problem,” Hedlund said.

According to the spokesman, Price said the 35-year recommendation did not go far enough.

Price spoke for more than an hour and said Sharp “slaughtered” his classmates. He also explained Washington state legal guidelines before sentencing Sharpe to 40 years in prison.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In an explanation, the judge said Sharpe was sentenced as an adult but did not receive a sentence of 75 to 90 years because of another Washington law that limits the maximum sentence that can be imposed on juveniles.

Sharpe may appeal the sentence within the next 30 days, according to reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.