Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Thomas E. Ricks has held off on fears that the United States is heading for civil war, according to his Monday Washington Post op-ed, despite past concerns about the possibility of continued political violence.

Following the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016, Ricks wrote a series of articles in Foreign Policy magazine in which he predicted widespread assassination attempts, bombings and perhaps even a second civil war.

In a July 2017 article, Ricks discussed assessments by national security experts that concluded the probability of another war at home was about 30%. He cautioned that some outliers put the number at 60% or even 95%.

Another article saw a journalist detail “What a new US civil war could look like.”

Ricks’ concern about political violence stemmed largely from his scrutiny of right-wing organizations, which he feared were “heavily influenced” by white nationalism. He envisioned conventions organized around the goal of violating federal laws, firing state employees who obeyed federal orders, and refusing to indict anyone on the conservative wing of American politics.

The author and journalist acknowledged that the country is still deeply divided. He described the Supreme Court as a federal judiciary “full of reactionaries,” asserted that right-wingers appear “comfortable” with threatening violence, and knocked Congress for appearing “uncaring” of such language.

“And yet, for all that, I’m less pessimistic than I’ve ever been,” Ricks wrote in the post.

Ricks revealed that his main concern for another civil war ended in the January 6 riots.

“I feared at the time that the unprecedented insurgency was the beginning of a continuing war on American democracy,” Ricks recalled. “Not much happened though.”

While the author made sure to note that the country still has a long way to go, citing potential Trump supporters in Congress and uncertainty surrounding control of the House, he also suggested that a “wave of hard-right backlash” appears. decrease

“So, while the patient is still not well, I see some signs that the fever is subsiding and the prognosis is improving,” Ricks concluded.

The media has long assumed that America could be headed for civil war.

On September 2, MSNBC historian Michael Beslaus compared President Biden’s Thursday speech at Independence Hall to that of pre-Civil War President Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt led America into World War II.

He recalled telling Biden in a meeting with other historians that the moment was similar to the 1860s and 1840s.

Last month, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross worried that “there’s a civil war going on here” because the pro-Trump right-wing extremist distrusts the US government.

“The rise of violent rhetoric on Maga message boards reminds us of what happened before the deadly January 6 riots. We all remember that,” she said. “It’s not like there’s a civil war coming, it’s like there’s a civil war here,” Cross declared.