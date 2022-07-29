New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Washington Post columnist has defended President Biden, who has been accused of perpetuating white supremacy by working while sick with COVID-19.

Washington Post columnist Christine Mba argued in a July 27 op-ed that despite a viral tweet criticizing Biden for working while sick, “the leader of the free world can’t call in sick.”

A tweet by Yale medical professor and physician Dr. Kim Sue went viral when she condemned Biden for working while battling COVID-19.

“The fact that POTUS is working while having a COVID infection shows the need for white supremacy in office. He sets a bad example for everyone who can’t rest. The COVID infection is severe, symptoms are debilitating for many, and PPL should take time off from working with it.” Soo tweeted on July 22. She later made her Twitter account private.

Emba mocked the tweet for suggesting that President Biden is somehow perpetuating a racist ideology while working sick.

“To suggest that ‘urgency in the workplace’ is a trait of white supremacy also has derogatory implications. Isn’t laziness a natural condition among people of color? Does discipline and organizational ability belong only to Anglo-Saxons?,” Mba wrote. “Joe Biden is president of the United States, which calls for a little more urgency than the average office role. The leader of the free world can’t just call in sick.”

The columnist observes that working ill with racist ideology is “a particular example of a developing trend: the indiscriminate expansion of the term ‘white supremacy’ as a critique of various – often non-racial, offensive – traits and actions . . .”

Emba describes several instances where equating prestigious practices with white supremacy has become problematic for the left.

“In 2020, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture was criticized for publishing a paper suggesting that traits such as ‘future orientation’ and the ability to maintain ‘delayed gratification’ are aspects of dominant white culture. (The museum later apologized. .) More recently, ‘White Supremacy “The overbroad concept of ‘culture’ has become a topic of discussion in diversity, equity and inclusion trainings at various left-leaning organizations,” she writes.

Mba wasn’t the only one to criticize the Yale professor’s tweet. Fox News senior political analyst Britt Hume and Fox Radio host Trey Radel blasted the tweet.

“This happens to the brains of people who see the world and everything in it through the prism of race,” Hume tweeted.

“Tons to unpack here but the main takeaway: work = white supremacy,” Radel said.

Emba warned progressives that such ideological indoctrination was toxic to the progressive movement itself “This crying wolf (or … white?) makes progressives more distant from reality, more unreliable and never fit for leadership positions.”