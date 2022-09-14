New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Following the release of August’s Consumer Price Index report, Washington Post columnist Henry Olson said the numbers could be “bad political news” for Democrats heading into the midterms and hurt their chances in 2024.

Inflation rose 8.3% in August from a year ago, according to Tuesday’s report. Later that day, the Biden administration held a celebration on the White House lawn focusing on the anti-inflation legislation passed by Democrats.

Despite the party’s self-congratulations, the federal government is likely to raise interest rates further. Such a move may be good for cutting grocery costs, but bad for Democrats as voters head to the polls, Olsen claimed.

The columnist urges readers not to be fooled by the .1% increase from July to August, as food prices have risen 13.5% since the same time last year. This means that money saved when gas prices are lowered is not saved, but “goes out the door” to pay for groceries.

“President Biden will hail falling gas prices as an accomplishment. But it will be hard to argue that inflation is under control when the price of eggs, a family staple, has risen nearly 40 percent over the past year,” Olsen wrote. “Democrats may still do better than expected in the midterms, but they won’t be able to eliminate the inflation issue before the polls.”

Olsen added, claiming that the bad news for Democrats is likely to get worse next year as the U.S. unemployment rate rises and the serious possibility of a “moderate to severe” recession is expected.

That poses a “huge political risk” for the Biden administration, according to Olsen, who criticized Biden and the Fed for not taking rising prices seriously, delaying action.

“So the political impact of unemployment may be delayed until the midterms (although sustained inflation will not bode well for Democrats), but job losses and economic news will force Biden to decide whether to run for re-election. Bad,” added Olsen.

The New York Times, The Washington Post and More reported on Tuesday that the August inflation figure remained “stubbornly high” despite lower gas prices, as grocery prices rose 0.7%.

Economists had predicted that inflation would moderate between July and August, but it rose 0.1% on a monthly basis.

Biden released a statement after the inflation numbers were released, claiming that “overall, prices across our country have been essentially flat over the past two months.” He added that there is still work to be done and that “some price increases” have slowed in grocery stores.” Food prices rose 11.4% from last year, according to the report, the highest increase since 1979.

Hannah Panrek of Fox News contributed to this report.