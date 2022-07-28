Washington police are searching for a suspect who stole a car with a child inside

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Washington are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a car with a 16-month-old child.

While the mother was at a Chevron gas station in Des Moines, Washington, around 3:20 p.m. on July 24, the Des Moines Police Department said a man approached the car while the child was still inside and drove away. Fox 13.

According to police, the mother went to the gas station and when she returned, her 2002 Toyota RAV4 was gone.

Police pinged the mother’s phone to locate the car and the toddler, who was still in the car. Phone pings led police to S. 241st St. in Des Moines. and 20th Ave. S. taken to the area.

The report states that the mother is hearing impaired and this is the only way she can communicate with others.

Police officers found the car with the toddler in good condition. Temperatures were in the upper 80s when the child was found, but authorities found the child shortly after the car was abandoned, the report said.

Crime Stoppers is asking for information leading to the man’s arrest and offering a $1,000 reward. The public can submit tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.